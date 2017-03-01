The Conversational team at the company's Legaltech booth this year The company has attended the Legaltech East trade show in years past and after the positive experience of setting up at Legaltech 2017, says they will be back in 2018 to take part again.

Legaltech East 2017 was a huge success according to virtual receptionist and virtual assistant provider Conversational. The company’s executive team, including founder Stephanie Schoolfield, CEO Tanya Lamont, and Operations & Sales Manager Tawnya Thompson, represented Conversational at Booth #220 at the trade show this year.

The company’s booth was designed to show attendees the features and benefits their virtual receptionist and virtual assistant services offer for solo and small firm lawyers, a demographic that was highly represented at the trade show.

A large percentage of Conversational’s clients are solo and small firm lawyers who either did not have time to answer the firm’s phone, found themselves relying on paralegal staff to answer phones, or simply did not have the budget to hire a full-time administrative staff. Many of those clients found Conversational while attending one of the Legaltech trade shows from years past.

In addition to providing brochures and literature detailing the uses and user reviews of it’s services, Conversational also showed reviews received from current and past clients on a monitor at the booth to give attendees a look at the different ways lawyers make use of virtual receptionist and virtual assistant services to save time and money.

The experience, CEO Tanya Lamont said, was incredibly positive and encouraging.

“Legaltech is always a fun event, but Legaltech 2017 was one of the best events we’ve attended. The attendees were engaged, kind, and excited about all the booths, giveaways, and sessions planned throughout the event. We were busy meeting and talking with attendees from the time we arrived until we dismantled the booth. There were some familiar faces there as well as lots of new faces. Our Samsung Galaxy tablet giveaway was a big success and we had a lot of fun. It was a great experience and I think we will see the results of this show for months.”

Legaltech East 2017 was a successful trade show and an important part of 2017’s Legalweek. Legalweek focuses on bringing the latest in legal technology to the forefront with various events, sessions, and learning opportunities for lawyers ranging from solo practices to ‘Big Law.’

For the first time, the organizers of Legaltech brought in outside legal organizations to join in, including programs for women in the legal profession hosted by Evolve Law. In years past, Legaltech did not involve any outside organizations. Content topics for the sessions throughout the week included subjects such as multi-generational work settings, content and marketing for law firms, e-discovery, alternative fee arrangements (also called a la carte offerings), and virtual law firms.

Conversational’s founder Stephanie Schoolfield said one of the most exciting parts of the trade show was connecting with lawyers who are dealing with the problems their services are built to solve - like lagging productivity, relying on paralegal staff to answer phones, being unable to afford full-time administrative staff - and having the opportunity to educate them on the possible solutions virtual receptionist and virtual assistant services can provide.

