We are already seeing the impact of TTM through improved student achievement, while simultaneously helping our students realize the importance of becoming productive citizens who give to others.

Imagine Learning, developer of Think Through Math (TTM), the award-winning web-based instruction system for grades 3 and above, announced today that New York City’s Renewal High School students using Think Through Math donated $3,430 to the Food Bank for New York City during the NYC Gives contest.

During each Think Through Math lesson, students gain motivational rewards in the form of points. Students from multiple NYC Renewal schools chose to convert those reward points into charitable dollars on behalf of NYC Gives and their local food bank community.

Over the past few months, students’ efforts were impressive. Since mid-November, over 4,000 NYC Renewal High School students completed 27,800 math lessons, solved over 972,000 math problems, and spent more than 13,000 hours working on Think Through Math.

“We are excited to integrate Think Through Math into mathematics instruction in our high schools,” commented Aimee Horowitz, Executive Superintendent of the New York City Department of Education. “Think Through Math enables our teachers to target the needs of their students and helps students make their mathematical thinking visible. We are already seeing the impact of TTM through improved student achievement, while simultaneously helping our students realize the importance of becoming productive citizens who give to others.”

“It’s great to work with the New York City Department of Education in helping students focus on charitable giving,” said Lisa Wise, TTM’s Motivation Manager at Imagine Learning. “Clearly, Renewal High School students were well up to the challenge! By giving back, these students connected to their communities in a whole new way as they saw exactly what these charities tackle every day. In a real way, Think Through Math lessons teach more than just math—students also learn to help others while they help themselves.”

An official donation presentation will take place on Wednesday, February 8 at Automotive High School—with representatives from the New York Department of Education, the Food Bank of New York City, and Imagine Learning in attendance.

Classes with the highest donations to the food bank will receive special recognition, including a party in their honor. These honors extend to winners from the following NYC Renewal schools:



Multicultural High School, Iocco (MWF) class of 19K583 – total point donation: 675, 000

Fordham Leadership Academy for Business and Technology, MES41S-15 class of 10X438 – total point donation: 575,000

Orchard Collegiate Academy, MES33-14 (Period 4) class of 01M292 – total point donation: 475,000

Brooklyn Collegiate, MES42-2 class of 23K493 – total point donation: 300,000

Lehman High School, MGS21H9-1 class of 08X405 – total point donation: 300,000

Monroe Academy for Visual Arts & Design, MQS11QP.3 class of 12X692 – total point donation: 300,000

About Imagine Learning and Think Through Math

Imagine Learning delivers award-winning language, literacy, and mathematics solutions for K–12 students, revolutionizing the way kids learn reading, language, and math. Students and teachers love Imagine Learning’s innovative products because they are research based, data driven, instructionally differentiated, and incredibly fun to use. The Imagine Learning family is dedicated to changing lives and opening doors of opportunity for kids.

Think Through Math, a leader in education technology innovation, is transforming math education in schools throughout the United States. Designed for grades 3 and above, Think Through Math is the only software system that integrates state-certified teachers who tutor struggling students live for greater math understanding. During that process, TTM ignites curiosity about math and helps students learn how to think mathematically.

As the newest member of the Imagine Learning family, Think Through Math uses adaptive learning technology to address the needs of all students, including students working at grade level, English language learners (ELLs), those with advanced math aptitude, and students with learning disabilities.

For more information, please visit http://www.imaginelearning.com and http://www.thinkthroughmath.com.