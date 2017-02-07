An Opening Glass Wall System That’s Tough Enough For Hurricane Country

Specialized seals and panel design provide superior wind and rain resistance, while the sills resist wind-driven water from entering the home or business. The NanaWall SL73 offers a complete impact-rated system, allowing both inward- and outward-opening systems to qualify, while also providing protection from water penetration

NanaWall Systems, the pioneer of the opening glass wall category, introduces the the NanaWall SL73—an operable glass wall system that is designed to stand up to hurricanes as one of the industry’s toughest folding systems. The NanaWall SL73 features reinforced structural posts and impact-rated laminated glass to provide unparalleled strength, while the Secure Locking System, specialized seals and panel design provide superior wind and rain resistance.

The SL73 allows homeowners in hurricane-prone areas to enjoy their views while remaining safe and dry. It received high ratings on both static and dynamic pressure water resistance tests, and is tested to demanding standards for preventing water, wind and debris from entering the building—not only at the ground level, but up to 15 stories.

“Large openings are easy to design, but what matters most is the performance when closed,” said NanaWall CEO Ebrahim Nana. “Many systems are limited to outward openings and are not approved for areas that need protection from water. The NanaWall SL73 offers a complete impact-rated system, allowing both inward- and outward-opening systems to qualify, while also providing protection from water penetration.”

Its performance is due to several key factors:



The NanaWall Impact Post: Reinforced structural posts and impact-rated laminated glass provide unparalleled strength.

Combats wind and rain: Specialized seals and panel design provide superior wind and rain resistance, while the engineered sills resist wind-driven water from entering the home or business.

NanaWall Secure Locking System: Multi-point tamper-resistant locks shoot the concealed lockbolts up into the head track and down into the floor track.

Reliable operation: Dual stainless steel elevated running carriages within the reinforced structural posts are unaffected by track debris and lie above the water run-off level.

Due to the attributes above, the SL73 scored high in tests developed for windows and doors by the American Architectural Manufacturers Association and Miami-Dade County, Florida.

"On October 29, 2012, Long Beach was hit hard by Superstorm Sandy. Despite major damage sustained by our house, the NanaWall system held firm! The glass was not broken, the frame was not damaged, and the door remained closed and secure. We were amazed," said homeowner Jacqueline Z.

