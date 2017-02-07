Pierian Biosciences Names Mark S. Gelder, MD as Chief Medical Officer

Pierian Biosciences, the premier developer of life science technologies providing treatment directing data to aid physicians in selecting the most appropriate therapy for their patients with cancer, has named Mark S. Gelder, MD, as chief medical officer.

“We rely on Mark to ensure the delivery of quality diagnostic assays: the immune-proximity assay, CEER®, recently renamed PathwayINTELTM, and our drug response profiling assay, MiCK®, recently renamed ChemoINTELTM,” says Robert Henry, president and chief executive officer of Pierian Biosciences. “We’ll also be looking for Mark to help us maintain our industry presence and guide the development of collaborative agreements with partners such as academic centers, pharmaceutical companies and oncologists.” In addition, Gelder provides medical, clinical and scientific oversight as well as helping to define the company’s strategic direction.

Dr. Gelder brings more than 25 years of oncology clinical trial and drug development experience to Pieiran. He is board certified in Internal Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynecology and Gynecologic Oncology. As an experienced researcher and clinician, he has significant regulatory experience working closely with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and in various leadership roles at pharmaceutical companies including Pfizer, Wyeth, Bayer, GE Healthcare, Heron Therapeutics and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

A graduate of the University of Virginia School of Medicine, Gelder received his residency training in internal medicine at University of Virginia and an additional residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. While at UAB, Gelder also completed a fellowship in gynecologic oncology. He is currently a fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Pierian’s PathwayINTEL is a functional proteomic profiling assay which provides quantitative information on the expression and activation status of proteins of interest to identify the true oncogenic “driver” and allow selection of the most appropriate targeted and/or biologic therapy for cancer patients. ChemoINTEL, the company’s functional drug response profiling assay, provides actionable information to guide selection on the effectiveness of cytotoxic agents to enhance clinical treatment decision-making.

About Pierian Biosciences

Based in Franklin, Tenn., Pierian Biosciences is a privately held life sciences and clinical pathology laboratory company offering treatment-directing diagnostic data to support more effective and lower cost cancer treatment. The company’s technology includes the ChemoINTEL and the PathwayINTEL Assay platforms. The company has laboratories in Franklin, Tenn. and San Diego, CA. For more information visit http://pierianbio.com.