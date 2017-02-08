John Ford Coley & Tom Wurth Announce 2017 "Bridges & Backroads" Tour

John Ford Coley and Tom Wurth / "Bridges and Backroads Tour"

Grammy© nominated artists John Ford Coley and Tom Wurth, along with Cody Entertainment Group, announce their 2017 Bridges & Backroads Tour. The tour will feature individual sets by both Coley and urth showcasing their new album releases (both featured on iTunes) and include special performances of their songwriting and musical collaborations.

John Ford Coley’s performance bridges his successful career as a former member of the iconic duo, England Dan and John Ford Coley, to the new music from his recently released solo album, “Eclectic.”

Coley’s new album, “Eclectic,” a two CD, twenty-six song, project co-produced by Coley and Wurth was released late last year. “Eclectic” brought together some of music’s finest including T. Graham Brown, Vince Gill, Collin Raye, Georgia Middleman and Jamie O’Neal. The project features never before released material written, or co-written, by Coley and showcases his travel down his own musical road over the past few years.

Tom Wurth pulls his sound from the backroads of American country, soul, gospel and R&B taking his audience to their own unique musical destination.

Wurth’s new album, “A Different Soul,” is his fourth studio album and was co-produced by one of Nashville’s top sound engineers, T. W. Cargile, and Tony Coleman (B.B. King’s drummer for 30 years and currently on tour with Jamey Johnson.) The project features “Where I Belong” a Wurth co-write with Vince Gill. Gill also sat in on vocals and guitar for the album. T. Graham Brown and Wurth joined forces in a soulful number for the project and Coley teamed up with him on two songs.

Together Wurth and Coley have collaborated on songwriting, performing and production. Coley and Bart Butler co-produced Tom Wurth’s first album. Wurth and Coley shared production credits for Eddie Money’s, country project, “The Other Side of Money.” The successful production partnership continued with Coley’s new album, “Eclectic.” Songwriting collaborations include, “Every Time I Close My Eyes,” a passionate ballad (co-written with Kris Bergsnes) featured on both Wurth’s first album and on Coley’s latest project. John Ford Coley and Tom Wurth have previously been featured in performances including a special feature for The Ford Theater at The Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville.

John Ford Coley and Tom Wurth bring audiences a rarely seen range of music across genres, their genuine love of playing and an unparalleled connection with their audiences through music and their own engaging personalities.

For more information on The 2017 Bridges & Backroads Tour contact Phil Smallwood at Cody Entertainment Group at Phil(at)CodyEntertainment(dot)com or 615-750-5399

For information on John Ford Coley and his new album, “Eclectic,” visit http://www.JohnFordColey.com

For information on Tom Wurth and his new album, “A Different Soul” visit http://www.TomWurth.com

Grammy© is a registered trademark of The Recording Academy©