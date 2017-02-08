Adblade, a leading native and content style ad platform, today announced its new RTB enabled plugin for WordPress publishers. WordPress publishers now have access to high-quality ad demand from dozens of 3rd party sources including leading DSP’s such as StackAdapt, Zemanta, PowerLinks, PulsePoint, Smaato and others who bid in real-time for Adblade publisher inventory.

Adblade’s programmatic technology applies fine-tuned targeting on the inventory most relevant to advertisers taking into account multiple layers of data about the user, publisher and type of advertisement being served.

“Using our proprietary Value Score pricing technology our system can ensure that our own direct sold ads as well as 3rd party RTB ads are served precisely on those publisher URLs that maximize return for advertisers”, said Mike Ivancic, Director of Product & Development at Adiant, parent company of Adblade. “This same real-time pricing process guarantees the highest possible CPMs for Adblade’s publishing partners. “

Adblade Ad units are responsive and work for all device types. Near real-time analytics provide publishers with critical data including eCPM by URL, user session value and other crucial data which help facilitate better decisions and ultimately higher margins.

WordPress publishers that would like to try Adblade’s content style ads, including RTB ads, can simply create an account at http://www.Adblade.com and then search for and install the Adblade Plugin in their WordPress dashboard and insert the scripts from their Adblade account into the Adblade Plugin.

About Adiant

Adiant is a leading digital media technology company with a mission to deliver the most innovative and valuable digital advertising solutions to quality publishers and advertisers. Our brands, Adblade, IndustryBrains, and Solve Media have been engineered from the ground up to offer immediate and long-term sustained value with a high level of customer service. Adblade is a leading content-style native ad exchange which prides itself on providing industry leading CPMs with FTC compliant ads and offers. Founded in 2008, the company is headquartered in Somerville, NJ and has offices in New York City, Philadelphia, and Buffalo, NY. For more information visit http://www.adiant.com.