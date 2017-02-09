According to Dave Magen, Balance Point co-founder, "the iSolved platform satisfies our clients' needs with one, easy-to-navigate database for HR, payroll, time and benefits management.”

Balance Point, regional provider of human capital management solutions, announced today that it is now an iSolved Network Certified Partner and will begin offering clients a new, more flexible human resources, benefits, payroll, and time management platform.

Developed and supported by Infinisource, iSolved is one of the fastest growing HCM systems on the market today. It was recognized as one of the Top 20 Most Promising HR Technology Solution Providers of 2016 by CIO Review, a trade magazine whose focus is bringing customers the latest trends based on the top technologies and solution providers.

Through this partnership, Balance Point strengthens its position as a leader in innovative HCM solutions. As the market continues to move beyond simple payroll processing, this new cloud-based solution can accommodate the features that clients have been requesting. The iSolved system will soon replace Balance Point’s current small and large business technology, and be referred to simply as Orange.

Co-founder Dave Magen explains the positive impact the new Orange platform will have on the client base: “As our customers’ businesses grow, their workforce management needs evolve. It’s crucial to have a system in place that is flexible and scalable, whether the organization has five employees or 500."

