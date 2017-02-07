If you aren't investing in sales enablement to make your marketing AND sales teams more successful, you're literally leaving money on the table (and putting it directly in your competitor's pocket). - Matt Heinz, Founder and President, Heinz Marketing

The importance of sales enablement to sales productivity has never been more evident. According to new research by Highspot and Heinz Marketing, over 75 percent of respondents from companies using sales enablement tools indicated their sales increased over the past 12 months, with nearly 40 percent reporting sales growth of greater than 25 percent.

In addition to revenue advantages, the 2017 State of Sales Enablement Report illustrates an assortment of significant performance differences between companies with and without sales enablement. It also highlights key activity categories demanding additional attention while providing a roadmap for sales and marketing teams to improve results.

“As this year's report points out, sales enablement is helping reps hit their revenue goals faster,” said Robert Wahbe, CEO of Highspot. “It is transforming sales productivity and allowing companies to scale best practices, from training to content management and analytics.”

Sales enablement is also dramatically boosting sales conversion rates. Of respondents using sales enablement tools, 23 percent reported conversion rate increases of at least 20 percent. Among respondents from large sales teams, 27 percent noted conversion rate increases of greater than 30 percent.

According to Matt Heinz, Founder and President of Heinz Marketing, "2017 is the year that sales enablement becomes table stakes for successful B2B companies. If you aren't investing in sales enablement to make your marketing AND sales teams more successful, you're literally leaving money on the table (and putting it directly in your competitor's pocket)."

The report also showcases the influence of sales enablement on sales process complexity, as well as the most urgent performance gaps facing sales, marketing, and sales enablement teams. In summary, respondents from businesses with a commitment to sales enablement rated their company's performance significantly higher on every key driver of sales success.

"In our analysis of high growth B2B organizations, we found that one of the hallmarks of their growth and scale is a world-class sales enablement strategy,” said Craig Rosenberg, Chief Analyst at Topo Inc. “These companies have a well-defined sales process that is supported by a disciplined approach to skills development and content. This commitment to sales enablement is a key differentiator from high-growth, scalable sales machines to laggards."

A full copy of the 2017 State of Sales Enablement Report is now available for download at highspot.com

Highspot helps sales teams increase conversion rates and generate more revenue faster. From sales content management to pitching and analytics, the Highspot platform delivers enterprise-ready features and platform integrations in a modern design that sales reps love. Using Highspot, sales teams are able to stay connected to the best-performing content for each opportunity, customize and optimize their content, and more effectively engage with customers and prospects. With nearly 90% average monthly recurring usage, Highspot is delivering on the promise of sales enablement. To learn more, visit highspot.com.

Established in 2008, Heinz Marketing is a B2B sales and marketing firm located in Redmond, WA, serving businesses throughout North America and overseas. Heinz Marketing focuses on driving results through strategic demand generation, disciplined sales funnel strategies, fully-integrated campaigns and collaboration between marketing and sales organizations. To learn more, visit heinzmarketing.com.