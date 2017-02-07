GFD Announces 2016 Year End Summary

General Finance and Development, Inc. (OTC Markets: GFDV) announced today the 2016 year end summary. The complete 2016 Annual Shareholders Report is available at the company website (http://genfd.com/).



The company is continuing to seek merger-acquisition opportunities.

The company continued to purchase shares of its common stock through the end of 2016 and plans to continue to purchase shares during the 1st quarter of 2017.

The company discontinued posting reports and news releases at OTC Markets at least for the time being.

Corporate Art Force, LLC continues to be the main operating business of the company.

A net profit was recorded for the 4th quarter 2016. All quarterly financial reports for the year along with the complete annual financial reports are available at the company website.

About General Finance and Development, Inc.

General Finance and Development, Inc. provides capital and business development services to small and medium size companies. Capital is provided to qualified companies by equity and/or strategic loan agreements. Business development services include business planning, organization and management development. GFD also pursues merger/acquisitions and joint venture projects.

