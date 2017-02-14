Spiroflow Automation Ranked Among Top 100 Industry Giants

Spiroflow Automation often utilizes Allen-Bradley PLCs. We are thrilled to make our entry onto this respected list and look forward to rising in the ranking in the coming years. We have exceptionally talented teams working in multiple offices to service our customers’ needs.

Spiroflow Automation Solutions, Inc. is proud to announce that it has been named to Control Engineering’s 2016 Top 100 Systems Integrator Giants list in their Global System Integrator Report.

This is Spiroflow Automation’s first appearance on this list ranking 81st in the world and a notable achievement for a company that was formed in February 2014. “We are thrilled to make our entry onto this respected list and look forward to rising in the ranking in the coming years. We have exceptionally talented teams working in multiple offices to service our customers’ needs,” said Managing Director, Cary Moore. See video.

Spiroflow Automation was launched in 2014 as an independent business to serve the control systems integration needs of manufacturers across multiple industries. The company’s launch was an extension of Spiroflow’s brand, well known as a global leader in powder handling and dry solids processing.

Food Control Solutions, Inc. and their DBAs Impel Automation and Reflex Systems were acquired 14 months after Spiroflow Automation’s formation. This acquisition brought important additional control systems integration expertise in-house in the food, paint, and finishing industries.

Spiroflow Automation is a Rockwell Automation Recognized System Integrator and a Wonderware Certified System Integrator which is foundationally important to their customers. They are also members of CSIA. The company is well established in the food industry, particularly prepared foods, and has a growing presence within the themed entertainment industry and several other industry sectors.

Spiroflow Automation is a full-service industrial control, networking, and automation provider. The company’s goal is to help a process work smarter and more efficiently. This is accomplished by providing highly efficient and cost-effective automation solutions. The company has offices in Monroe, NC, Cleveland, OH, Chicago, IL, Greer, SC, and Orlando, FL.

See the firm named on Control Engineering’s 2016 Systems Integrator Giants.

Primary markets include the food, dairy, beverage, confectionery, themed entertainment, paint /finishing, wood products, OEM manufacturing, and more. To learn more visit spiroflow.com, email sales(at)spiroflow(dot)com or call (1) 704-246-0900.