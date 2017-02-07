American International College It is a benefit to students to know that the courses they take at the community college level can be transferred to our four-year institution.

American International College (AIC) has signed articulation agreements with Holyoke Community College (HCC), Springfield Technical Community College (STCC), and Capital Community College (CCC) in Hartford, CT. Articulation agreements formally partner programs between two-year colleges and four-year institutions.

This accord between American International College and Holyoke Community College, Springfield Technical Community College and Capital Community College align courses and programs that will allow qualified candidates to make a smooth, successful transfer from these community colleges to AIC.

An articulation agreement can mean time and cost savings for students by not having to take duplicate courses. In addition, articulation agreements help both the sending and receiving institutions boost enrollment and retention rates.

At AIC, the program is referred to as Direct Connect. Direct Connect transfer students automatically receive a $4,000 scholarship in addition to their earned merit scholarship, before any need-based aid is awarded. This means Direct Connect students can earn up to $17,000 per year in financial gift aid, not loans, before being evaluated for additional need-based aid. And, unlike some other transfer articulation agreements, the Direct Connect program at AIC allows students to study and major in their area of interest while attending their community college.

“We are very pleased to have entered into partnerships with HCC, STCC, and CCC,” said AIC President Vince Maniaci. “It is a benefit to students to know that the courses they take at the community college level can be transferred to our four-year institution. These partnerships also benefit our institution, knowing that when we accept students from these three community colleges, they have already proven they can meet the requirements of college level programs.”

More information about American International College’s Direct Connect program and other undergraduate, and graduate degree programs can be found online at http://www.aic.edu.