Advantexe Learning Solutions, a global leader in business simulation-centric training solutions, today announced the launch of a new and innovative virtual learning suite, Business Acumen 101 (BA101).

BA101 is an elearning solution designed to help employees at all levels to better understand how a business makes money and achieves its goals and objectives. This integrated and interactive elearning solution consists of a portfolio of short lessons, job aids, gamification, and a hands-on business simulation. Learners are able to hone, strengthen, and refine their business acumen skills with content modules covering the business areas of:



Business Strategy

Financial Management

Income Statement

Balance Sheet

Cash Flow Statement

Marketing

Selling and Sales Process

At the heart of BA101 is a capstone computer-based business simulation exercise that provides learners with an opportunity to apply newly acquired skills by running a company in a risk-free environment. What makes the experience truly powerful is that learners can try different business strategies, test ideas, and practice different techniques so that they can experience the immediate effects that their functional business decisions have on a company’s financial performance.

“Improving the Business Acumen skills of employee is, and should be, at the top of every CEO’s wish list,” says Robert Brodo, General Manager and Co-founder of Advantexe. “In today’s very uncertain markets, employees need the skills and confidence to think strategically, make informed business decisions, and view their customers, competitors, and own company cross-functionally and in the context of driving improved business performance. Business Acumen 101 will help learners feel more comfortable with the basics of business concepts and better understand how their role fits into the larger picture of driving revenue, profit, and shareholder value.”

Learn More

For more information on the Business Acumen 101 eLearning solution, please visit Advantexe's Business Acumen 101 web site page to download a brochure.

About Advantexe

Advantexe Learning Solutions partners with clients around the world to build the business acumen, leadership, and selling skills needed to execute their business strategies and achieve meaningful business results. Our comprehensive toolkit includes skills assessments, dynamic learning engagements powered by computer-based business simulations, and reinforcement tools that encourage immediate skill application. These elements combine to produce a measurable and lasting impact on our clients’ businesses.

