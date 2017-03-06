Imagine a business in which every year you open and maintain thousands of unique, temporary factories around the world...that's what the people in the construction industry are managing. And lean gives Turner the tools to meet that challenge head-on.

Turner Construction Company is pleased to announce that Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer Jim Barrett will offer remarks on adapting lean principles for the construction industry at the Lean Enterprise Institute’s annual Transformation Summit, Tuesday, March 7, 2017 in Carlsbad, California.

Jim will share reflections and lessons learned from Turner’s lean journey, and how the company is working to transform its operations and drive efficiency.

According to Jim, the construction perspective on lean is very different from that of other industries. “Imagine a business in which every year you open and maintain thousands of unique, temporary factories around the world,” said Jim, bringing the industry’s critical challenge into relief: no two buildings are the same. “Each construction site is essentially a factory that operates for a different length of time. Each calls for a temporary, local workforce. And each relies on a global supply chain to deliver a single, bespoke product that has never been produced before and never will again. That’s what the people in the construction industry are managing.”

For perspective, every day, nearly seven 7 million people show up to work on construction projects across the United States. Together, they will complete more than $1 trillion of construction this year.

But, Jim added, “We’re problem solvers by nature, so that challenge is also our passion. And lean gives the people of Turner the tools we need to meet it head-on.”

Additionally, Turner’s National Lean Manager Kurt Gavalier will lead a breakout session with a SBP, a disaster recovery organization with a lean journey of their own. The session will focus on Turner’s multi-year relationship with their organization, formerly known as the St. Bernard Project after the New Orleans parish where they got their start. It will explore how the organizations share best practices and benefit from exchanging lessons learned, and ask key questions about how the two organizations will continue to learn from each other.

