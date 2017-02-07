Apex Learning digital curriculum has a significant impact on student achievement, according to recent data released by Dallas Independent School District.

Apex Learning digital curriculum has a significant impact on student achievement, according to recent data released by Dallas Independent School District. The district partnered with Apex Learning to implement rigorous, standards-based online courses in the Reconnection Center Program (Reconnect). End-of-course performance for Reconnect students has improved each year since the initial implementation of Apex Learning digital curriculum, and the percent of seniors graduating on time is higher than prior to using Apex Learning.

“Results from independent research like that conducted by Dallas Independent School District confirm that Apex Learning digital curriculum has a positive impact on student outcomes,” said Cheryl Vedoe, CEO of Apex Learning. “When implementing programs using Apex Learning digital curriculum to provide new learning opportunities for students, educators can have confidence that they are using a curriculum proven to increase student achievement and raise graduation rates.”

The Dallas ISD report examining their Reconnect program showed that a significantly higher percentage of students passed the Assessment of Course Performance (ACP) exams and the graduation rates for seniors were also higher than the graduation rates prior to implementing Apex Learning digital curriculum.

To view the full report, visit: https://cdn.apexlearning.com/al/dallas-credit-recovery-yr2-efficacy-study.pdf.

About Apex Learning

Apex Learning puts rigorous, standard-based curriculum within reach for all students—from those struggling to those capable of acceleration—to prepare them for the next course, the next stage in their education, work and life. Schools use Apex Learning digital curriculum because it is proven that more learning happens with the powerful, actionable data that gives educators insight into student performance, and the personalization and engagement students need to succeed. During the 2015-2016 school year, there were more than three million enrollments in Apex Learning Comprehensive Courses for original credit and credit recovery and Adaptive Tutorials for intervention, remediation, and to prepare for high-stakes assessments. Headquartered in Seattle, Apex Learning is accredited by AdvancEd and its courses are approved for National Collegiate Athletic Association eligibility. For more information, visit http://www.apexlearning.com or call 1.800.453.1454.