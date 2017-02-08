Alkane Truck Company Inks Exclusive Agreement With Agrale, Brazil

Alkane Signs Agrale Exclusive Agreement We are very excited about having exclusivity with Agrale in the North American market. The unique vehicles we will be offering through Agrale will fill existing market voids.

Alkane Truck Company, the South Carolina-based manufacturer of alternative fuel trucks and off-road vehicles, has signed an exclusive agreement with Brazilian truck manufacturer, Agrale. The agreement names Alkane its sole representative for sales and service in North America--to include the U.S., Canada and Mexico. This announcement comes at the same time as the company’s launch of a new crowdinvesting campaign on equity crowdfunding platform StartEngine, allowing anyone across the U.S. to join the company in their vision for providing clean-burning alternative fuel vehicles, American jobs, and energy independence for the trucking and off road vehicle industries.

Signing the agreement from Alkane was its CEO, Mr. Bob Smith, and representing Agrale was CEO Mr. Hugo Zattera. The company, founded in 1962, is best known for building rugged and durable products and is the sole supplier of military vehicles to the Brazilian government.

“We are very excited about having exclusivity with Agrale in the North American market,” said Smith. "The unique vehicles we will be offering through Agrale will fill existing market voids.”

The first Agrale/Alkane collaboration introduced in the U.S. is the humvee-style Alkane Dominator™. This rugged vehicle was part of the Line-X Body Armor Coating Exhibit displayed at the SEMA Expo in Las Vegas on November 1, 2016.

Alkane brings to the market a unique production and distribution model, using streamlined manufacturing and distribution to reduce costs and allow Alkane to offer more competitively priced vehicles in their respective markets.

Alkane imports the main body and chassis as an assemblage of parts and incorporates U.S.-manufactured components such as engines, transmissions, fuel systems, wheels, tires, brakes, safety elements and other key components required for DOT compliance.

Together, Alkane and Agrale will offer a new class 7 truck line, the humvee-style, off-road Dominator™ and various commercial chassis options for recreational and public transportation vehicles.

“We are ready to move forward and we anticipate the North American market will be very receptive to these rugged and durable vehicles,” said Bob Smith. "This agreement is a unique and exciting opportunity for both companies, and we look forward to working together.”

New rules as part of Title III of the JOBS Act have enabled Alkane to launch a new crowd investing initiative on equity crowdfunding platform StartEngine to allow anyone across the United States the opportunity to invest in the company’s signature alternative-fueled vehicles. Interested individuals may visit https://www.startengine.com/startup/alkane to learn more.

About Alkane Truck Company

Alkane Truck Company is an OEM for 100% dedicated natural gas powered vehicles. Alkane’s vehicles are sold worldwide and are available in Gasoline, Diesel, Propane Autogas (LPG), Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). The company is headquartered in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. For more information, visit our website http://www.Alkanetruckcompany.com