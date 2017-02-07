We expect to provide tens of thousands of new trees with this reforestation program over the next few years, which can really make a difference.

Biolife, LLC, a leader in the emerging green burial movement and the developers of the patent pending Living Urn®, America’s leading bio urn and planting system that gives families the ability to grow a memory tree with a loved one’s cremated remains, announced today a new program to give back and donate a reforestation tree for each Living Urn planted.

Mark Brewer, President of Biolife, commented, “The Living Urn’s mission is to provide an uplifting, beneficial and meaningful alternative to traditional burials. By growing a memory tree with cremated remains, families can honor a loved one and keep their memory present with a living memorial. Our employees and customers really connect with the idea of giving back - to the earth, to family, to future generations. That is why we’re extremely excited to launch this new program that fits perfectly with our mission and the ‘giving back’ ethos of our customers.”

Brewer continued, “With this new program, our customers will not only grow their own tree with The Living Urn, but we’ll also donate on their behalf to plant a second tree in one of America’s forests in need of reforestation. Two mature trees can supply enough oxygen for a family of four - now each one of our customers is making that happen.”

Initial donations from this program will go to support ongoing tree planting efforts by the Arbor Day Foundation in the Tahoe National Forest and Chippewa National Forest. The Tahoe National Forest, located in the north central region of the Sierra Nevada Mountain Range in California, encompasses more than 850,000 acres of public land. The Chippewa National Forest, established in 1908 as the first national forest east of the Mississippi River, is located in the heart of Northern Minnesota.

Brewer comments on this program’s impact, “We feel strongly about this cause given the amount of destruction, including forest fires and beetle kill, that’s occurred in our forests over the past few decades. We expect to provide tens of thousands of new trees with this reforestation program over the next few years, which can really make a difference.”

Brewer continued, “We have a vision of turning cemeteries into forests - family plots into family trees. If the over 75 million baby boomers who will reach their average life expectancy over the next 25 years choose burial, they will take up over 130 square miles of land, about the size of Atlanta. Fortunately for our future, more than half of Americans who pass are now choosing cremation instead of burial and electing not to take up space in a cemetery. We’re catering to this movement and our business is growing dramatically. The Living Urn gives people the ability to give back after they pass and also create a living memorial – we think that’s a beautiful thing and this new reforestation program only helps our customers make a greater positive impact on the environment and future generations.”

About The Living Urn®

The Living Urn®, America’s leading bio urn and planting system, is designed to grow a memory tree, plant, or flowers with cremated remains. The Living Urn® provides families with everything they need to grow a tree, including a proprietary BioUrn®, a biodegradable urn made from recycled plant materials, RootProtect™, a proprietary soil additive designed to counterbalance the natural properties of cremated remains to make the planting environment suitable for tree growth, premium growth mix, aged wood chips, and a tree of choice. This patent pending system is the only bio urn designed to be used with actual tree seedlings, or baby trees. Customers select their seedling from a tailored menu of tree options best suited for each unique geographic area. The Living Urn® is available in two versions – one for people and the other for pets. For more information, please visit TheLivingUrn.com.