Resonate, a leading provider of real time consumer intelligence and activation SaaS solutions, has been named as one of the 2017 Best Places to Work in Virginia for the fifth year in a row. The annual list of the Best Places to Work in Virginia is created by Virginia Business and Best Companies Group.

The Best Places to Work in Virginia program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Virginia, benefiting the state's economy, workforce and businesses. Each year, one hundred companies are selected to receive this designation.

“We are honored to be named as one of the Best Places to Work in Virginia for the fifth consecutive year,” said Bryan Gernert, CEO of Resonate. “We pride ourselves on fostering a collaborative culture where everyone is encouraged to embrace an entrepreneurial spirit and bring new ideas to the table. Resonate is a special place to work because our team of people bring that passion to work every day.”

Companies from across the state were invited to enter a two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in Virginia. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Virginia and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final ranking.

About Resonate

Resonate offers the most complete, proprietary understanding of US adult consumers at the individual level to help B2C marketers engage the right people with the right message with precision and scale. Our real time SaaS solutions provide the ability to understand, activate and measure customers and prospects to accelerate media performance, drive growth and gain market leadership. Resonate has helped thousands of clients more fully understand and connect with consumers based on the underlying motivations and values that drive their decisions to buy or support certain brands, products and causes.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Resonate is privately held and backed by Revolution Growth, Greycroft Partners, and iNovia Capital. For more information, please visit http://www.resonate.com.

About Best Places to Work in Virginia

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Virginia program, visit http://www.BestPlacesToWorkVA.com.