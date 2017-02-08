Atrato Advisors And HFIN One Announce Strategic Partnership

Atrato Advisors and HFIN One have announced a strategic partnership to make hedge fund due diligence, research, and analysis readily accessible to accredited hedge fund investors worldwide. The two firms will collaborate to provide investors centralized access to Atrato’s comprehensive research library through HFIN One’s online platform.

With this partnership, for the first time, hedge fund investors will be able to access independent research and manager due diligence via an “on-demand” technology, and integrate this information seamlessly with quantitative and qualitative tools available within a single online platform.

Atrato Advisors, founded in 2008, is an alternative investment consulting boutique that provides highly customized research solutions to family office, RIA, and institutional clients. HFIN One is an interactive technology platform that streamlines and optimizes the entire investment process for accredited investors. It also provides a single, secure environment for managers to enhance interactions with investors and prospects.

“Information efficiency is a key to capital efficiency,” said Eric Slaim, CEO of HFIN One. “In an industry of decentralized information, this partnership further empowers hedge fund investors to make better informed investment decisions by providing seamless access to information and intelligence from a world-class consulting firm,” he continued.

“We are thrilled to partner with HFIN One and its team of innovative technologists,” said Brian Reich, Atrato’s president and co-founder. “We think that investors will continue the trend of leveraging technology and data to make what is often a labor-intensive process more efficient and targeted. Our partnership with HFIN One helps investors complete their research in a more efficient way.”

About Atrato Advisors:

Established in late 2008, Atrato Advisors (http://www.atratoadvisors.com) provides institutional investors, family offices, financial services firms, and independent wealth advisors with comprehensive due diligence, manager research, and portfolio advisory services.

Atrato is led by partners Brian Reich and Janna Sobolev, and currently advises on roughly $2.5 billion in client assets. Mr. Reich was formerly Global Head of Hedge Fund Research for Deutsche Bank’s Private Wealth Management division, and director of Hedge Fund Research for Cantor Advisors LP, the asset management division of Cantor Fitzgerald & Company. Ms. Sobolev worked as quantitative analyst at SAC Capital and a senior risk management analyst at Gleacher Fund Advisors, the hedge fund investment arm of Gleacher and Company. Atrato has a team of 9 investment professionals including the managing partners.

About HFIN One:

Founded in 2009, HFIN One (http://www.hfinone.com) was built on the core belief that hedge fund managers and hedge fund investors could be more productive and successful if they had better access to information, technology, and each other. With a network representing over $1 trillion of investable assets, HFIN One connects investment managers and accredited investors to information, technology, and people they need.

HFIN One gives investors a central, online environment to access, manage and analyze information on hedge fund managers to streamline their investment cycle—from manager sourcing to due diligence, portfolio optimization, and allocation.

HFIN One gives hedge fund managers unique front-end technology to convert prospects to clients and service their investors to accelerate revenue growth, improve investor experiences and earn a higher return on their marketing investments.

HFIN One currently services over 1,000 qualified investors, including institutions, family offices, high net worth individuals and investment advisors in 27 countries. It has generated over 3,500 online connections that provide investors with direct access to secure due diligence information provided by hedge fund managers.