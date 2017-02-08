CoolSculpting® is an effective non-surgical body contouring treatment that can reduce stubborn areas of fat on the body in as little as 35 minutes. Without surgery or downtime, CoolSculpting can help patients achieve slimmer contours on “problem” areas, including the stomach, back, arms, thighs, chin, and abdomen. Now available at Aguirre Specialty Care in Denver, CO, this non-invasive treatment offers patients the opportunity to obtain natural-looking fat reduction with absolutely no downtime.

Clinically proven, CoolSculpting can effectively reduce fat by freezing targeted fat cells without harming the surrounding tissue with a process called Cryolipolysis®. Once the fat cells are frozen, the body naturally flushes them out in the weeks and months following treatment, resulting in slimmer contours. Many patients begin to see results within a few weeks of treatment, and can enjoy optimal improvement within four to six months following their final treatment session. Results can be long-lasting for patients who maintain a healthy lifestyle.

In addition to Aesthetic Body Contouring, Aguirre Specialty Care offers a number of Urogynecological, Cosmetic Urogynecological, and Skin Care solutions. To learn more about body contouring and CoolSculpting, or to schedule a consultation at Aguirre Specialty Care, visit http://www.ascdenver.com or call 303-322-0500.

About Oscar A. Aguirre, MD

Dr. Aguirre is a fellowship-trained urogynecologist who has dedicated his entire surgical career to the evaluation and management of vaginal relaxation and bladder/bowel disorders. Dr. Aguirre is one of the first Board Certified Urogynecologists in the United States, recognized by the American Board of Obstetrics & Gynecology and its sub-specialty of Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery (FPMRS). He is a skilled pelvic surgeon who has been providing urogynecologic care for more than 15 years and is an expert in addressing both women's functional and aesthetic concerns.

Urogynecology, also known as Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery, is the newest specialty recognized by the American Board of Medical Examiners. Dr. Aguirre’s expertise and exemplary care have been recognized by his colleagues, having recently been named a Top Doc in Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery for the second consecutive year in a row. Since early in his career, Dr. Aguirre has performed cosmetic gynecological procedures at the request of his urogynecologic patients. In 2006, he formally pursued his interest in the field of Female Genital Cosmetic Surgery (FGCS) under the supervision of world-renowned gynecologist, Dr. David Matlock of Beverly Hills. Dr. Matlock is the pioneer and developer of Laser Vaginal Rejuvenation® (LVR®) and Laser Reduction Labiaplasty.

With this additional training, Dr. Aguirre became the third urogynecologist in the country to perform these aesthetic vaginal procedures and implement them at the time of urogynecological procedures to restore anatomical pelvic floor defects. In January of 2014, he presented on this topic of combining reconstructive and cosmetic vaginal procedures at the time of vaginal rejuvenation at the 30th Annual Scientific Meeting of the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgeons and at the 7th World Annual Congress of the International Society of Cosmetogynecology (ISCG), attended by cosmetic and plastic surgeons from all over the world.

In May of 2011, Dr. Aguirre completed VASER® Hi Def Liposculpture training, becoming the third surgeon in Denver to offer this procedure to his patients. He then traveled to Colombia in September of 2012 for hands-on training with the inventor himself, world-renowned expert Dr. Alfredo Hoyos, to learn 4D LIPO, the next generation of Hi-Def Liposculpture. This procedure uses a combination of liposuction to remove unwanted fat, Hi Def sculpting techniques to sculpt and create an athletic look to the body, Tummy Tuck to remove excess skin, and transfer of the fat to other areas, such as the buttocks. Brazilian Butt Lift is the most commonly requested procedure at the time of VASER® 4D Lipo.

In November of 2011, Dr. Aguirre had the privilege of receiving training for minimally invasive abdominoplasty with liposuction with the highly esteemed gynecologist and cosmetic surgeon Dr. Marco Pelosi II, who has been a prominent figure in women’s health since 1975. With this training, Dr. Aguirre has become a master of the specialized, highly-sought-after technique, and he is able to offer yet another expertise to his patients.

In February of 2015, Dr. Aguirre had the privilege of being trained in the use of Platelet Rich Plasma to perform all of the Vampire procedures by the inventor himself, Dr. Charles Runels. Dr. Aguirre now has performed hundreds of procedures using PRP, including the Vampire Facial, Vampire Facelift, Vampire Breast Lift, Priapus Shot, and the amazing O-Shot. With Dr. Aguirre's experience in aesthetic Vaginal and Vulvar surgery, he has discovered a role for PRP in his technically challenging and difficult-to-heal procedures. The results have been nothing short of amazing, since PRP's tissue regeneration and healing properties have resulted in improved aesthetic and functional results. He has also used PRP in his Urogynecologic patients who have suffered from chronic Interstitial Cystitis and Lichen Sclerosus Atrophicus for decades. In April of 2016, he presented on this experience with the use of Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) at the 1st World Congress -- European Society of Aesthetic Gynecology (ESAG) in Rome, Italy attended by more than 250 gynecologists and plastic surgeons from all over the world.

Dr. Aguirre is a skilled pelvic surgeon who has been providing urogynecologic care for more than 15 years, and is an expert in addressing both women's functional and aesthetic concerns. Women who have concerns with the appearance of their vulvar or vaginal function should seek out the care of an experienced urogynecologic specialist, who is best suited to identify and treat the underlying problem. Dr. Aguirre has two extra years of training in vaginal and pelvic floor surgery compared to most other gynecologists who perform vaginal rejuvenation. Likewise, most plastic surgeons have had little, if any, vaginal surgery training. As an associate of the Laser Vaginal Rejuvenation Institute of America, Dr. Aguirre is trained to perform these procedures and also boasts a broad background in pelvic reconstructive surgery.

About Aguirre Specialty Care

ASC is a center of excellence for women, providing everything from urogynecologic procedures to aesthetic body contouring.