Richard Roth, former owner of Roth Carpet, is pleased to launch the new online retailer RothRugs.com. Joined by his daughter, Kate Roth, Richard draws on 40 years in the area rug and Oriental rug business. The Roth’s are third and fourth generation rug experts, experienced in interior design and planning, and advising customers on carpet selection.

The rug buying experience has traditionally been a hands-on approach—an aesthetic, design-driven decision. However in this day and age, buying home goods is expected to be as easy as clicking a button. This may be why most shoppers have resisted buying a rug online previously. With enormous selections that can be overwhelming, shoppers can be faced with the disappointment of not getting a product that fits their space, a rug that doesn’t meet expectations, is poorly-made or needs replacing in a matter of years.

This is what RothRugs.com is determined to help solve. The Roth’s want to change the way customers shop for rugs online. Through their curated selection and personalized concierge they aim to create an online shopping environment that mirrors that of walking into a family-owned store and working one-on-one with a living, breathing rug expert.

