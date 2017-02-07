We are excited to launch the next phase of this successful relationship. I look forward to seeing Year Up Wilmington students at our graduation ceremonies in the years to come - Peirce College President & CEO James Mergiotti

Year Up and Peirce College, who have brought a proven and innovative approach to workforce development to the young adults of Philadelphia since 2013, have agreed to expand the program into Wilmington, Delaware.

The new site, which will be known as Year Up Wilmington, will be located at the Community Education Building at 1200 North French Street. Starting in March 2017, Year Up Wilmington students will spend one semester gaining technical and professional skills in Financial Operations or Information Technology, and will then participate in a full-time internship at a top local company. As the students work through Year Up’s skills development and internship framework, they will be enrolled in college courses at Peirce. Students who successfully complete the Year Up program will then have the opportunity to complete their Associate’s Degrees at Peirce College.

“In New Castle County, nearly 13 percent of young adults are currently out of school and out of work,” said Joseph Coyle, Year Up Wilmington’s Executive Director. “Meanwhile, local companies are struggling to find qualified entry-level talent. Year Up Wilmington will help young adults enter exciting careers in growing industries, while also ensuring that companies have access to a pipeline of hard-working, motivated talent with the necessary hard and soft skills to thrive in their organization.”

Peirce College President & CEO James Mergiotti said the College’s growing partnership with Year Up is aligned well with its mission to eliminate the roadblocks impeding younger adult learners from earning a college degree.

“In Year Up, Peirce College has found a partner with a shared goal of bringing education to anyone willing to work hard to improve their place in life,” Mergiotti said. “We are excited to launch the next phase of this successful relationship. I look forward to seeing Year Up Wilmington students at our graduation ceremonies in the years to come.”

As part of its outreach to local young adults, Year Up Wilmington will be holding a Step Show/Spoken Word event on January 14, 2017. Its first class will serve 40 students, with plans to grow to serve 60 students by 2018.

Founded in Boston in 2000, Year Up currently has sites in 21 cities. The program provides low-income young adults, ages 18-24, with six months of technical and professional skills training followed by a six-month corporate internship. Eighty-five percent of graduates are employed or attending college full-time within four months of completing the program, with average starting salaries of $36,000/year.

About Year Up Inc.

Year Up's mission is to close the Opportunity Divide by providing urban young adults with the skills, experience, and support that will empower them to reach their potential through professional careers and higher education. Year Up achieves this mission through a high support, high expectation model that combines marketable job skills, stipends, internships and college credits. Its holistic approach focuses on students' professional and personal development to place these young adults on a viable path to economic self-sufficiency. Year Up currently serves more than 3,600 students annually across 21 cities in Arizona, Atlanta, Alpharetta, Baltimore, Bellevue, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Jacksonville, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Providence, San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle, Washington, D.C., Woodbridge, & Wilmington. To learn more, visit http://www.yearup.org, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter: @YearUp

About Peirce College

Founded in 1865, Peirce College has been providing working adults with affordable education, flexible classes, and personalized support for more than 150 years. Peirce offers bachelor and associate degree programs in the areas of Business, Healthcare, Information Technology, and Legal Studies, and Master of Science degrees in Healthcare Administration and Organizational Leadership & Management. Located in the heart of Philadelphia, Peirce is a non-profit institution that specializes in serving the unique needs of working adults by providing online and on campus education and connecting students and alumni with the workforce. In 2015, Peirce took life-friendly learning and degree attainment to the next level with the creation of Peirce Fit™, a revolutionary learning format that allows students to choose each week whether to attend class in person or online. Through Competency Based Education in Peirce’s IT program, students may now choose a faster, more affordable path to a degree. Peirce College is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, 3624 Market St. Philadelphia, PA 19104 (267-284-5000). Additionally, select programs are accredited or approved by The Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs, the American Bar Association and the Commission on Accreditation for Health Informatics and Information Management Education.

For more information about Peirce College, call 888.467.3472, or visit http://www.Peirce.edu.

Visit Peirce’s blog, Peirce Connections, at http://blog.Peirce.edu. Become a fan of Peirce College on Facebook. Follow @PeirceCollege on Twitter. View the Peirce College YouTube Channel.