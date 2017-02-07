Urjanet Utility Data Service Earns Top Product of the Year Award This appears to be an extremely useful product for large organizations to manage their energy use. Connecting to 4,000 utilities is very impressive.

Urjanet announced today that Urjanet Utility Data Service received a Top Product of the Year Award in the Energy Manager Today Awards. Urjanet Utility Data Service is considered by judges as an exemplary product for its innovative technology to solve the fundamental challenges associated with utility data acquisition and standardization, essential to managing energy consumption, business efficiency, and sustainability.

One judge stated, “This appears to be an extremely useful product for large organizations to manage their energy use. Connecting to 4,000 utilities is very impressive. I see a lot of value for this product and appears to be an industry leader. I would give this product the highest possible rating.” Another judge asserted, “I know a good bit about this tool and have used it and it is a great service that can be utilized by many companies to scale the total positive impact across industry as a whole.”

The Energy Manager Today Awards is a program recognizing excellence in products and services that provide companies with significant energy management benefits, or in projects implemented by companies that improved energy management and increased the bottom line.

Scores were determined by a panel of independent judges from the following companies: CapitalOne, COX Enterprises Inc., Fetzer Vineyards, General Motors, IBM, MUFG Union Bank, IBM, Skidmore Owings & Merrill, USG Corporation, University of Colorado, Vincit Group, and Wellborn Cabinet Inc.

With rapid advancements and a continuous rate of change in the field, energy professionals have a notoriously difficult time knowing what products to choose to help their companies increase energy savings and improve energy performance. The Energy Manager Today Awards give companies a solid base of products, vetted by experts, from which to choose, as well as a variety of successful projects to illustrate how successful initiatives in energy management are helping companies improve.

“The winners here show increasingly impressive innovations in field of energy management. Winning products have proven to bring significant improvements in energy savings to their customers. The winning projects show that smart companies are capitalizing on energy management opportunities to make vast strides in energy savings and reductions,” says Paul Nastu, publisher of Energy Manager Today’s parent company, Business Sector Media. “Entries that were awarded Top Product or Project of the Year are those that should be carefully considered by companies seeking to improve their own operations in a similar manner.”

Urjanet Utility Data Service is an automated, cloud-based data subscription service that provides bill data from over 3,000 utilities. The service provides firms with a single source of billing data that scales across thousands of accounts over many geographic territories globally. Urjanet Utility Data Service integrates seamlessly with many third-party energy management applications.

ABOUT ENERGY MANAGER TODAY

Energy Manager Today is the leading daily trade publication keeping corporate executives - those responsible for procuring and managing energy - fully informed. The publication includes daily news stories written by in-house staff writers and editors, a daily email newsletter sent to an extensive opt-in email list, webinars, research reports, videos, podcasts, a white paper library, an awards program, and other content geared toward energy directors and managers. It is published by Business Sector Media.

ABOUT THE ENERGY MANAGEMENT TODAY AWARDS

In its second year, the Energy Manager Today Awards recognize excellence in products/services and projects that provide companies with energy beneﬁts and increase the bottom line. Scores were determined by a panel of independent experts actively working in the field of energy management.

ABOUT URJANET

Urjanet’s mission is to provide the world with easy access to automated utility data. Our cloud-based platform connects directly to utilities to seamlessly acquire and normalize disparate utility bill and interval data. The process data is delivered directly to industry-leading business applications.

Public and private organizations across the world use Urjanet data to achieve sustainability goals and reduce energy consumption and cost. Urjanet is rapidly becoming the global standard for utility data and powers applications from the leading energy and sustainability providers.

