JSL Foods, Inc. is excited to announce the introduction of their new Fortune Noodle Consumer Club. The new club is designed to let consumers explore the world of cooking with Asian Noodles through the eyes of its new brand character Chef Yaki. Chef Yaki invites consumers to explore, be inspired and to inspire other club members by creating recipes using Fortune Yakisoba, Udon and Rice Noodles.

Fortune Brand Asian Noodles are the #1 fresh refrigerated noodle line in the United States and can be found in over 4,500 grocery stores nationally. Each noodle is packaged with a natural flavored dry sauce packet and is available in a variety of delicious flavors such as Thai Peanut, Coconut Curry, Teriyaki and Soy Ginger. The line offers consumers a wide range of consumer sought-after health benefits including 100% All Natural, Non-GMO ingredients, Omega-3 Fortified, Cholesterol-Free and MSG Free.

Members of the Fortune Noodle Club will receive the following free membership benefits:



Discount coupons and free offers

Exclusive Chef created recipes and cooking tips

Recipe sharing and tips in our Members Recipes section

New products and contest information

Articles & tips for healthy living habits

“We’re very happy to be introducing the Fortune Noodle Club to consumers across the United States. The new club will be an excellent way to communicate with our customers and to share recipe ideas using our Fortune Yakisoba, Udon and Rice Noodles. I can’t wait to see how members use our products,” stated Wayne Nielson, Vice President of Sales & Marketing of JSL Foods.

Fortune Yakisoba Noodles are pre-cooked, fresh refrigerated noodles that are restaurant quality and easy to prepare when cooking stir-fry’s and salads. The noodles are ready to eat in less than three minutes and are offered in four delicious flavors that include Mandarin Orange, Hot & Spicy, Teriyaki and Soy Ginger.

Fortune Udon Noodles are pre-cooked, fresh refrigerated noodles that are restaurant quality noodles that are easy to prepare when cooking soups and salads. The noodles are ready to eat in less than three minutes and are offered in four delicious flavors that include Original (soy), Beef, Chicken and Mushroom.

Fortune Rice Noodles are Gluten Free, pre-cooked, fresh refrigerated noodles that are restaurant quality and easy to prepare. Fortune Rice Noodles are ready to eat in less in three minutes and are offered in two delicious Gluten Free flavors, Thai Peanut and Coconut Curry

So, don’t wait any longer! Come meet Chef Yaki and join the Fortune Noodle Club today to start enjoying the many benefits of being a club member and start preparing healthy and delicious meals for your family and friends.

JSL Foods continues to lead the growth of the Asian noodle and wrapper category by creating innovative, authentic, high quality products that offer a nutritious and flavorful profile that supports consumer’s desires to cook Asian foods easily in the comfort of their home.

About JSL Foods®, Inc.

Founded in 1951, JSL Foods is a third generation family owned company. Their Fortune and Twin Dragon brands are the category leader of fresh, refrigerated, pre-cooked Asian Noodles, Rice Blends and Asian Wrappers (Egg Roll, Won Ton and Gyoza). Fortune’s Asian Noodle product line consists of Yakisoba, Udon and gluten free Rice Noodles. These Asian Noodles come with a natural flavored sauce packet and are available in a variety of delicious flavors such as Thai Peanut, Coconut Curry, Teriyaki and Soy Ginger. The line offer consumers a wide range of health options including Omega-3 Fortified, Non-GMO, Cholesterol-Free, 100% Natural and MSG Free. Twin Dragon Asian Wrappers are 100% Natural, Vegan, Kosher and Non-GMO. Located in Los Angeles, California, JSL Foods has built its reputation on delivering a fresh, convenient and restaurant quality Asian meal experience for consumer’s home enjoyment. JSL Foods products are sold under the Fortune and Twin Dragon brands and are located in the produce department next to the Tofu section in supermarkets across the United States. JSL Foods is committed to their consumers through continuous innovation towards healthy ingredients, convenience, and value including authentic and fusion culinary recipe solutions. Contact Wayne Nielsen at 323-223-2484 or email him at wnielsen(at)jslfoods(dot)com.