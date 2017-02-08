Dorian Drake International has been appointed as manufacturer representative for HIX Corporation’s DoughXpress line of food processing equipment worldwide, excluding the United States and Canada.

Dorian Drake will manage all export functions in its territory for the DoughXpress brand of pizza presses, tortilla presses, meat presses, flat grills, dough dockers, dough dividers, dough rounders and bread-slicers, with special focus on building distribution and promoting the brand.

“We are pleased to announce our appointment of Dorian Drake as our manufacturer’s representative for international distribution,” said Daniel R. Raio, HIX Corporation’s president. “Dorian Drake has a great reputation with decades of experience in food equipment distribution and we are proud to have them representing DoughXpress.”

Commenting on the new arrangement, Dorian Drake’s Foodservice Group Manager Joe Arcovio said, “HIX Corporation’s DoughXpress is a distinguished brand focused on producing the finest equipment to bring high value and reliability to our customer’s most demanding food processing applications for food service and restaurant businesses. We look forward to introducing DoughXpress to distributors and dealers worldwide.

About DoughXpress Food Processing Equipment and HIX Corporation

DoughXpress, part of the HIX Corporation, is a leading manufacturer of food processing equipment for restaurants, pizzerias, convenience stores, supermarkets, and food service businesses. DoughXpress has earned a reputation as a high-quality, top-performing line of dough presses for tortilla dough production. DoughXpress is also recognized for their meat presses, and complete line of dough rounders, dividers, and dockers for the baking industry. All DoughXpress equipment is completely designed, engineered, and manufactured in the United States, out of its manufacturing location based in Pittsburg, Kansas. All DoughXpress products are sold through distributors and dealers worldwide. To learn more, go to http://www.doughxpress.com.

About Dorian Drake International, an Export Management Company (EMC)

Based in White Plains, N.Y., Dorian Drake International is an export management company that manages international sales, marketing, customer service, traffic, credit and collections for manufacturers selling in markets outside the United States. The firm staffs stand-alone sales teams in five distinct industries: automotive; foodservice equipment; hardware and lawn and garden; industrial and environmental, and medical. To learn more, go to http://www.doriandrake.com.