OpenWorks Experiences Success and Growth in 2016

OpenWorks, one of America’s leading integrated facility services franchises, experienced tremendous success and development in 2016, which was marked by continued franchise expansion, internal promotions and programs designed to increase employee engagement and customer satisfaction.

OpenWorks grew their business at a record rate in 2016. They expanded into five new territories and opened 88 new franchises last year. OpenWorks added regional offices in Tampa Bay, Atlanta, Austin, San Diego and Minneapolis in 2016. This business growth added hundreds of jobs around the country and increased the total amount of facilities they serve to more than 2,500. OpenWorks finished the year with more than 360 franchise locations in nine states from Florida to California.

OpenWorks will continue their growth in 2017 with plans to expand into at least five additional regional markets, starting with an office in Houston in January. The company will add locations to the Washington, DC, Miami, New York/New Jersey and Charlotte markets this year, with the possibility of several additional regions. They also intend to open 177 new franchises across the country this year.

OpenWorks expanded their Integrated Facility Services (IFS) team in 2016 to attract additional business and provide account support. In recent years the company has expanded the services they provide to include work such as landscaping, plumbing and electrical repairs. They are now able to offer a comprehensive selection of services to their customers to better meet the extensive needs of each facility they serve. OpenWorks now provides IFS services to more than 400 facilities throughout the country.

OpenWorks continues to offer their employees a fun and supportive work environment on a daily basis. They have implemented quarterly events for their corporate employees to create a fun, friendly and competitive atmosphere, starting with a health and fitness challenge. They also have other events such as a scavenger hunt, philanthropy drive and office Olympics planned for later this year.

OpenWorks Founder and CEO Eric Roudi said the company’s success has led to its growth and development, which he anticipates continuing in 2017.

“The growth of OpenWorks in recent years is a testament to the outstanding service we provide to a wide range of facilities around the country,” said Roudi. “We experienced a record year for growth in 2016 and expect that to continue again this year. Our employees are a key to this success, and we strive to create a fun and competitive environment that ultimately best serves our customers.”

###

About OpenWorks:

Established in Phoenix, AZ in 1983, OpenWorks is a leading national commercial cleaning franchise that offers integrated facility services through highly reputable local affiliates. In 30+ years, the company has grown to more than 360 franchise locations in nine states from Florida to California.

OpenWorks is guided by a simple philosophy: a cleaner, safer and healthier environment means a more productive workplace. The OpenWorks franchisees and preferred partners who serve more than 2,500 facilities each day offer more than simple cleaning and maintenance - they help their clients fundamentally improve their work environment. Each OpenWorks representative implements an environmentally friendly “Green Clean” program using the highest quality equipment.

The OpenWorks difference is all about open, flexible relationships. Each OpenWorks customer receives customized solutions that fit the needs of their specific facility.

For more information on OpenWorks, please visit http://www.openworksweb.com.