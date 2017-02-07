Being able to exhibit during New York Fashion Week is an amazing start for just having started fashion 18 months earlier, and I am excited to see what the future holds for Perdreams.

Perdreams, a wearable art company, is excited to announce it will be exhibiting its wearable art collection during New York Fashion Week. Fashion Week is one of the biggest fashion events of the year and will take place from February 9-16, 2017.

In a world where everything has already been done, Perdreams combines art and fashion to create remarkable, one-of-a-kind pieces that stand out in a crowd. Unlike the rest of the fashion world, the brand wasn’t created from studying other designers. Instead, the designs are rooted in art. Created by artist Maurice Perdreau, the designs are original and unique and encourage those who wear them to live and follow their dreams, while feeling extraordinary.

A talented artist, Perdreau founded Perdreams in 2015, after coming up with the idea to display his art on handbags. Soon after creating his first designs, Perdreau was invited to exhibit his handbag collection in New York City, London, and Paris fashion shows. In 2016, the wearable arts line grew to include men's and women's clothing, as well as ties and scarves. Every print is painted with the touch of Perdreau's finger and exhibits stunning abstract designs derived from his unique artwork.

"I am very excited to be showcasing my wearable art collection during New York Fashion Week," said Perdreau. "Being able to exhibit during New York Fashion Week is an amazing start for just having started fashion 18 months earlier, and I am excited to see what the future holds for Perdreams."

Perdreams is a wearable art company that combines at and fashion. Perdreams was founded in June 2015 by artist Maurice Perdreau after he got the idea to put his paintings on handbags. Within the first week of its founding, Perdreams secured a place in New York Fashion Week. Within the first 100 days, Paris and London extended invitations to participate in their shows. In early 2016, Aisling Knight, actress/model/presenter, became the first public figure to choose Perdreams to be her designer. Perdreams debuted its first ready-to-wear collection, with a launch of Perdreams.com on Valentine's Day 2016.