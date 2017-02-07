We have a list of items that sales people need to cover. After we go through the scope of work, we address items that may lead to problems later on. -Tim McCarthy, McCarthy Metal Roofing

McCarthy Metal Roofing was featured in the February 2017 edition of Metal Construction News. This business feature, titled “Managing Roofing Customer Complaints”, offers reader advice and real-world solutions for setting customer expectations, communicating effectively, and soliciting customer feedback, all salient points in keeping customer complaints low and satisfaction high.

The article, written by Editorial Director Paul Deffenbaugh, features McCarthy Metal Roofing of Raleigh, North Carolina as a leader in the industry. Tim McCarthy was interviewed to discuss methods that make his company one of the highest rated businesses for customer satisfaction in the industry. In the article, McCarthy shares a check list that is designed to proactively reduce customer complaints. His sales team uses this check list of important items to ensure a consistent and high level of attention to detail. Many items on the list are missed by less experienced competitors.

Tim McCarthy, Owner- McCarthy Metal Roofing

Deffenbaugh’s article also showcases how industry leaders in the roofing business, including McCarthy Metal Roofing, use third party companies like Guild Quality to conduct customer surveys. Receiving customer feedback helps identify common complaints that can be addressed and discussed with the entire staff.

Read the entire business feature in Metal Construction News here.

About McCarthy Metal Roofing:

McCarthy Metal Roofing provides residential and commercial metal roofing products and services throughout North Carolina. McCarthy Metal Roofing specializes in installing metal roofing from the leading manufacturers of permanent metal roofing. For more information about McCarthy Metal Roofing, please visit http://northcarolinametalroofs.com