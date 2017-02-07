Cure Media Group Announces 2017 Extraordinary Healer Award®

"CURE is proud to recognize and honor oncology nurses whose contributions impact all patients. Oncology nurses play a pivotal role in improving patient care.” - Michael J. Hennessy, Jr

Cure Media Group, the nation’s leading digital and print media enterprise focused on cancer patients, cancer centers and advocacy groups, has announced the 2017 Extraordinary Healer® for Oncology Nursing reception May 4, 2017 in Denver, Colorado during the Oncology Nursing Society’s Annual Congress (ONS) May 4-7, 2017.

In making the announcement, CURE Media Group President Michael J. Hennessy Jr. said, “CURE is proud to recognize and honor oncology nurses whose contributions impact all patients. Oncology nurses play a pivotal role in improving patient care.”

At the Oncology Nursing reception, CURE will have three finalists, which will include oncology nurses who have demonstrated exemplary compassion and expertise towards patient care. One winner will be awarded and receive a special prize in recognition of his or her service to patients with cancer and survivors.

In addition, the reception also will feature a recognized keynote speaker, food, music and celebration of the oncology nursing field. The finalists’ essays may be featured in a 2017 issue of CURE® Magazine, CURE®xtra or CureToday®.com.

This year’s Extraordinary Healers® Oncology Nursing reception, will take place at the Hyatt Regency Denver on the Third Floor of The Centennial Ballroom from 6-7:30p.m. Registration will begin at 5:30pm until 6:00p.m. For more information on how to register, please visit: http://www.curetoday.com/extraordinaryhealer

About CURE Media Group

