GROM to Exhibit at SAPInsider HANA 2017 Conference in Orlando

GROM, an SAP silver partner, today announced that it will participate as an exhibitor at the SAPInsider HANA 2017 Conference at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort in Orlando on February 27 – March 2.

HANA 2017 is the only event of its kind, bringing together top technologists from SAP, independent consulting firms, and leading global organizations. The conference promises to be a unique educational and networking experience. This year’s agenda includes brand new content, exclusive take-home materials, product road map sessions with SAP, new pre-conference workshops, practical lessons from SAP customers, and expanded networking opportunities. What’s more, HANA 2017 is co-located with BI 2017 and Basis & SAP Administration 2017. Registration for one event provides access to sessions for three events at no additional cost. Register at https://secure2.wispubs.com/EventsReg/HANA/2017/orlando .

“We believe SAP HANA—and SAP HANA 2 now—is quickly becoming foundational to organizations’ ability to compete and win in the years to come,” said Robert A. Grom, founder and CEO of GROM. “As one of the first integrators in America to have performed an S/4HANA migration, we feel like we’re not only leading the way for our customers, but actually changing the way the world does business. It’s incredibly exciting.”

About GROM

GROM was born in the days of R/2 when our founder, Bob Grom, was on one of the first U.S. SAP implementations. In 1994, GROM became an SAP Partner and has remained closely aligned with SAP while maintaining decades-long relationships with key clients - building deep industry knowledge. In 2011, we launched our pioneering on-demand support service, TotalAccess, earning the Gartner Cool Vendor award in 2012 for SAP application support. Today, GROM remains at the leading edge of SAP innovations, delivering the latest solutions including S/4HANA and BW/4HANA. GROM also provides a complete portfolio of services from strategy to support. Visit us at http://www.grom.com.

