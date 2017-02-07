WHAT:

Made in the District (MITD) will host a special edition of Burgers and Beats – THE GREY ZONE, a pop-up event dedicated to the celebration of burgers and music discovery. The event will be powered by Rooam’s socially connected mobile payment app, a seamless, secure and hassle-free payment solution. By downloading the free app, event attendees can quickly pay for food and drinks directly from their smartphones. The attendees can also take advantage of Rooam’s unique “check out” feature that allows instant check out and the quickest way to pay tabs.

The event will feature music by guest DJ Brenmar, Austin Millz from Fool’s Gold Records, J. Robb and Smasha. Additionally, the first 100 attendees to arrive will receive a free burger from Shake Shack, and all other attendees will receive a free fries voucher.

When & Where:

Burgers + Beats – THE GREY ZONE

Sunday, February 12, 2017, 4 – 8 p.m. ET

Eighteenth Street Lounge, 1212 18th St NW, Washington, D.C. 20036

Cost: $20 + ($2.09 service charge fee)

For tickets and more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/burgers-and-beats-special-edition-the-grey-zone-tickets-31086062249

WHO:

DJ Brenmar, based in New York by way of Chicago, represents a strange musical paradox. In 2015, Brenmar signed with A-Trak’s Brooklyn-based Fool’s Gold Records. Brenmar had an explosive 2016, with a new mix series and a record label under his belt. His music has always sat at an intersection of hip hop and dance music by marrying the gloss of commercial hip hop and r&b with the urban grittiness of underground styles like Chicago Ghetto House, UK Bass and Jersey Club. In 2016, Brenmar released two singles, “She Already Know it” and “Like a Boss” on Fool’s Gold Records. He launched his own music label “High End Times,” which has released records by UniiQU3 and Austin Millz as well as the “Grey Zone” monthly dj mix series, which has been racking up plays on SoundCloud all year.

Austin Millz, based in Harlem, New York, has always been passionate about music and the process of creating it. Layering soul samples over hard-hitting drums with riffs on the saxophone and piano, Austin has stacked up an arsenal of beats and has prepared to debut his talents to the world. In February 2012, Millz released his debut solo project, Earned, consisting of 17 instrumental tracks produced over the course of a year. Austin has placed productions with Jim Jones, Maybach Music Group, G.O.O.D. Music, Wale, Troy Ave and Hit-Boy. In late 2016, Millz unleashed his new single “Cyclone” featuring rapper Tungi Ige and revealed his signing to Fool’s Gold Records.

Jay Roberts, popularly known as J. Robb has always had a love of music. Hailing from Baltimore, Maryland, J. Robb discovered FL Studio 9 in 2011 where he began developing his music skills. J. Robb’s single, “Euphoria,” has brought him a wealth of attention in the consumer and industry scenes. His SoundCloud presence alone has garnered him over 200,000,000 listens and has already been featured on outlets such as BBC1xrtra, Soulection, Beats1 Radio, Vice, Earmilk, Nest HQ and more. J. Robb is preparing for his latest project which will release in Spring 2017 and is working on booking more shows. J. Robb is influenced by artists who exude high octane energy in their live performances. He looks up to a wide range of artists from J. Dilla and Madlib to Pharrell Williams.



About Rooam

Rooam is the leading provider of the world’s first socially connected mobile payment platform for the nightlife and hospitality industry. The award-winning Rooam mobile payment app lets users find out where, what and when the party is and who is going. As a seamless, secure and hassle-free payment solution, Rooam reinvents the way users pay for their drinks and have a night out, through real-time social media tools to discover events and pinpoint the location of friends in the area. For bars and restaurants, Rooam provides a PCI compliant mobile payment and marketing platform that is easily and securely integrated with major POS systems in the industry without any additional hardware. The platform also provides an easy-to-use marketing tool allowing businesses to increase foot traffic, generate additional revenue and enhance customer engagement. In October 2016, Rooam’s mobile payment platform was launched in the Washington D.C. area, and the company plans to expand to other markets around the country. For more information, visit http://www.rooam.co and follow on Twitter @rooam.

About Made in the District (MITD)

Based in Washington, D.C., MITD is an online-based publications and production company pushing creative boundaries of various disciplines, including film, commercials, digital media, music videos, experiential and interactive content, photography, event production and more. MITD was founded with the drive to create a climate of creativity that captures and supports the tenacious spirit of D.C., giving art and commerce new context to consider, push and reimagine. For more information, visit http://www.madeinthedistrict.us/ and follow on Twitter @MITDistrict.

For media that are interested in attending and covering the event, to receive a press pass, please contact Jamel Langley @ 850-212-5342

