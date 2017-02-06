LEGO version of Warner Bros. Television Group's ARROW-THE FLASH billboard on the Studio's west wall. (Credit: © 2017 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.) .@warnerbrostv studio billboards get LEGO treatment & The CW’s Heroes try to be as awesome as LEGO Batman: http://bit.ly/2kC4DCc #WBDCTV

“Always be yourself. Unless you can be Batman.” Nothing quite compares to the original Man in Black…and yellow — LEGO® Batman! To honor the arrival of the DC Super Hero’s epic animated feature film on February 10, Warner Bros. Television’s heroes, fanboys and fangirls have undergone their own LEGO transformation which can be seen everywhere — from the Studios’ iconic exterior billboards to specially created end-cards for The CW’s DC Super Hero series and The LEGO Batman Movie spots involving cast members from The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

THE LEGO BILLBOARDS



Massive LEGO billboards facing Olive Avenue on the Studio’s west wall were unveiled today featuring LEGO Batman’s fellow (but clearly not as epic or awesome) DC Super Heroes from Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl, in addition to Bruce Wayne’s hometown of Gotham, which can be seen in all its LEGO glory.

But that’s not all. When it comes to LEGO Batman, it’s not nearly enough that his DC “wannabes” follow his style. WBTV’s hit comedies The Big Bang Theory, Mom, 2 Broke Girls and The Middle also join in the fun with their own LEGO billboards. There’s even a LEGO Ellen!

More than 10,000 LEGO bricks were used to create the LEGO versions of each show billboard, building practical sets and characters to be photographed for the billboards. The creation process took more than 300 hours of building and compositing.

Once printed, the billboards took an estimated 70 total hours to install, requiring more than 1,000 feet of aircraft cable and in excess of 4,000 feet of electrical wire.

The billboards first appeared on Monday, February 6, in anticipation of the Friday, February 10, nationwide premiere of The LEGO Batman Movie and will be on display for two-to-three weeks.

Monday’s official unveiling also featured special appearances by the costumed versions of LEGO Batman, LEGO Robin and LEGO Batgirl.

HEROIC LEGO BUILDS ON-AIR

The CW’s DC Super Hero programs pay homage to LEGO Batman, Gotham City’s singularly sickest Minifigure, as Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow take a walk on the “Bat-side” with their own show-closing end-cards, inspired by the LEGO brand.

From February 6–8, 2017, each of the four shows will feature its own custom LEGO version of their characters in the closing logo end-cards. In addition, LEGO Batman crashes executive producer Greg Berlanti’s signature Berlanti Productions logo at the end of every episode.

LEGO Batman also pays a visit to The CW’s DC Super Hero Central with a series of hilarious (but in a cool, Batman-kind of way) movie spots, involving LEGO Flash, LEGO Green Arrow, LEGO Supergirl and LEGO Atom voiced by the stars of the hit series — and LEGO Batman himself, of course. (It’s not cheap to hire billionaire industrialist Bruce Wayne, so you better watch!)

Supergirl airs Mondays 8/7c on The CW. The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. Arrow airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

In the irreverent spirit of fun that made The LEGO Movie a worldwide phenomenon, the self-described leading man of that ensemble – LEGO Batman – stars in his own big-screen adventure when The LEGO Batman Movie opens nationwide on Friday, February 10. It stars Will Arnett, Zach Galifianakis, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson and Ralph Fiennes. Directed by Chris McKay, the film is produced by Dan Lin, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Roy Lee, with executive producers Jill Wilfert, Matthew Ashton, Will Allegra and Brad Lewis. The screenplay is by Seth Grahame-Smith and Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers and Jared Stern & John Whittington; story by Seth Grahame-Smith, based on LEGO Construction Toys and based on characters from DC Entertainment. Batman created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger; Superman created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

From Warner Bros. Pictures and Warner Animation Group, in association with LEGO System A/S, a Lin Pictures/Lord Miller/Vertigo Entertainment production, The LEGO Batman Movie will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company.

BATMAN and all related characters and elements are trademarks of and © DC Comics.

LEGO, the LEGO logo, the Minifigure and the brick and knob configuration are trademarks of the LEGO Group. © 2017 The LEGO Group. Used with permission. All rights reserved.

