Lessonly Named Top 3 Corporate LMS for Mid-Market

“What an honor! This ranking speaks volumes about the changing learning market. It is all about speed and flexibility these days. We are proud to be at the forefront of this shift.” - Max Yoder, CEO

Lessonly has been named a Top 3 LMS by independent reviewers on the software review website G2Crowd. Lessonly’s approach to the LMS market is rooted in the belief that teams want to do great work and that dynamic learning software is key in unlocking team productivity. Support and sales teams around the world use Lessonly’s software to translate important work knowledge into Lessons that drive their productivity.

Lessonly garnered top three placement in multiple learning categories on G2Crowd, including Corporate LMS and Course Authoring for mid-market companies. Reviewers also gave Lessonly top marks amongst all vendors in four out of six scoring factors including overall rating, end-user satisfaction, admin satisfaction, and ease of use.

Following a $5 million round of funding led by Boston-based OpenView Ventures and more than doubling revenue in 2016, Lessonly continues expanding to meet the growing needs of the business, adding key leadership positions including Chief Sales Officer and VP of Product. Having added more than 40 employees in 2016, the software company is on pace to create the 74 jobs promised as part of an economic development deal with the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.

