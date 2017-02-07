Spreading Smiles Across Temecula, California and Surrounding Areas

Nash Dental Care in Temecula, CA is hosting their annual Heart For Healthy Smiles day of free dentistry. It all comes down to wanting to provide something greater to my community. The services provided by “A Heart for Healthy Smiles” helps more than just patients teeth, it gives them a renewed reason to smile. - Dr. Nash

Nash Dental Care will host their annual “A Heart for Healthy Smiles” event – providing a free day of dental care to those in need in Temecula and surrounding communities. The event will take place at Nash Dental Care and is focused to help those who may be uninsured, underinsured, unemployed, or in a financial bind.

The event will be held at 29740 Rancho California Rd, Suite100, Temecula, CA 92591. Care will be available from 9:00am-4:00pm, but patients are encouraged to get there early. Many patients will be traveling long distances to take advantage of this free day of dental care.

Nash Dental Care and their team of dentists, hygienists, volunteers and sponsors will provide approximately 200 patients in need with a free extraction, filling or cleaning. This is the third year Nash Dental Care has put on the event, which is open to the general public, and plans to provide over $100,000 worth of dental work.

“It all comes down to wanting to provide something greater to my community,” said Dr. Nash. “The services provided by 'A Heart for Healthy Smiles' helps more than just patients teeth, it gives them a renewed reason to smile.”

The media is invited to join the dozens of volunteers, patients and Nash Dental Care on February 26th, 2017 to spread free smiles across Temecula and surrounding cities. For more information, visit the Nash Dental Care website at http://www.nashdentalcare.com.

“A Heart for Healthy Smiles” is a non-profit event that provides free dental care for those in need. Free dental service is limited to a cleaning, filling, or extraction. Nash Dental Care is a full-service general and cosmetic dentistry boutique. We provide crowns, root canals, Invisalign, veneers, dentures, dental implants, sedation and emergency dental services in addition to general personalized care. For more information, please call 951-699-0700 or visit nashdentalcare.com.

CONTACT: Soozi

info(at)nashdentalcare(dot)com

951-699-0700