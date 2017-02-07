Civicom Webinar: The Top Ten Trends In Marketing Research 2017

Civicom aims to empower market researchers with the right tools to keep up with key trends and emerging methods.

The marketing research world is evolving at a rapid pace. There are new, agile startups that are introducing automation to streamline processes and eliminate the need for personal involvement in hands-on research. There is a rise in demand for development of analytics tools of all types – text, audio, video, social media, blogs, web search and ad clicks. There is a perceptible shift toward conducting research only through smartphones, employing both apps and web-based tools.

Many traditional researchers want answers to meeting the challenges of what these evolutions will eventually mean, as they work to keep pace with what clients are looking for. At the same time, upcoming potential revisions to government programs such as health care, and shifts in the global geopolitical landscape, are economic and political factors that in addition to changes wrought by technology are significantly challenging the research paradigm as well as potentially creating new research opportunities that can be captured.

Civicom’s upcoming webinar will focus on these key trends and more. It is critical for every researcher to boldly face the scope of potential change that has been gaining momentum and feel prepared to respond to it. This month’s webinar entitled, “The Top Ten Trends In Marketing Research 2017” will be presented on the following dates and times:

