Houses That Are One With the Environment

This year’s Green Home of the Year award winners (http://www.greenbuildermedia.com/hoty-2016) aren’t just projects that honor sustainability. Some of them are literally one with the environment. Our expert panel of judges evaluated projects in terms of overall sustainability, resilience, synergy with the environment and surrounding neighborhood, affordability, creativity and the depth of building science employed. Here are the ones that stood head and shoulders above the others:

Grand Overall Winner: Montana Ranch Residence, Gallatin Gateway, Montana.

For this home, restriction was the mother of invention. The project highlights: integration into the landscape, use of natural materials, design to withstand severe weather. http://www.greenbuildermedia.com/design/2016-green-home-of-the-year-award-winner-buried-treasure

Mainstream Green Winner: Oak Park Right Sized Home, Oak Park, Illinois.

This functional Chicago-area Passive House touted energy performance, durability and health are interdependent. http://www.greenbuildermedia.com/design/2016-green-home-of-the-year-award-winner-simply-the-right-size

Best Alternative Structure: Hale/Carpenter Residence, Vancouver, Wash.

Across the board effort in all areas of design and construction to support an energy-efficient project. http://www.greenbuildermedia.com/design/2016-green-home-of-the-year-award-winner-natural-wonder

Best Demonstration Home: Home of Innovation Demonstration House, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Check out this positive-pressurized house to withstand sandstorms. It is the first single-family home in the Middle East to earn Platinum certification under the USGBC LEED for Homes International Pilot program. http://www.greenbuildermedia.com/design/2016-green-home-of-the-year-award-winner-extreme-measures

Best Urban Infill Project: SolHaus, Seattle, Wash.

A project judges noted as a great example of community-based sustainability--compact, ultra-green, and SOLD OUT. http://www.greenbuildermedia.com/design/2016-green-home-of-the-year-award-winner-ultra-efficient

Best College Sustainability Project: Santa Clara, Calif.

A great case study in small, efficient building systems, this student-built tiny house is packed with sustainable technologies and space-saving amenities. People are literally taking it for a spin. http://www.greenbuildermedia.com/design/2016-green-home-of-the-year-award-winner-an-evolution-revolution

Best Energy Efficiency: Seattle, Wash.

This home relies primarily on three factors for its energy efficiency: a powerful solar array, high-performance construction and a contemporary design. http://www.greenbuildermedia.com/design/2016-green-home-of-the-year-award-winner-passive-power-house

Best Resilient Design: East Quoque, New York

A good example of how to build on the coast to deal with storm surges and other resiliency issues. http://www.greenbuildermedia.com/design/2016-green-home-of-the-year-award-winner-resilient-and-ready

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder® Media, LLC is the leading media company in North America focused on green building and sustainable living. With a comprehensive suite of print and digital media solutions, demonstration projects, case studies, online training, and live events, Green Builder Media assists building professionals in preparing themselves for the new green economy and helps homeowners understand how to live more sustainably.