Since 1923, Blatt Billiards (http://www.blattbilliards.com) has represented excellence in craftsmanship, design and service. The family-owned business has made their name custom building and maintaining pool tables for the likes of Paul Newman, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Will Smith and Michael Bloomberg. The worlds of sports, politics, entertainment and business commingle daily on their showroom floor.

Now they are focusing on marketing their brand to reflect the level of care and attention which has made them famous. Towards that goal, they have hired The Levinson Tractenberg Group to create a new campaign to span all touch points with their typically wealthy clientele.

The Levinson Tractenberg Group (http://www.ltgny.com) has deep knowledge and experience in marketing to the affluent. Past campaigns for Tiffany & Co., Chubb Insurance, American Express and Toll Brothers’ Luxury City Living division have all been successfully launched towards the upscale audience.

Third-generation member of the family to run Blatt (alongside his cousin Jeff Roeder), Brian Roeder, explains the company’s decision. “We knew we needed to take strides forwards in reaching the up-and-coming generation of clients. We were impressed by the passion and insights LTG brought to our brand and our audience. We are excited to be moving forward with such a great team in place.”

Initial efforts will focus on building an updated voice and personality for the brand. The company has historically advertised in Architectural Digest, Veranda and other high-end shelter magazines. The focus will expand to include more emphasis on digital and social outreach.

Joel Tractenberg, partner at LTG, enthused, “We are incredibly excited and honored to be working with the Roeder family to build upon the legacy of their iconic brand. Blatt Billiards takes an uncompromising approach to craftsmanship and quality, and we share that ethos wholeheartedly. We look forward to crafting the next chapter in their marketing story together.”