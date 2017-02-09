The National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP) announces free access for all tax professionals to the recently recorded webinar: Tax Identity Theft - Tax Professionals on the Ramparts. The 75-minute webinar was a joint venture between the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and NATP. Attendees will receive practical guidance about new scams targeting client information, cybersecurity and how tax professionals can help identify theft victims. The presentation helped kick off the Tax Identity Theft Awareness Week, held by the FTC.

The on-demand webinar combines the expertise of Mark Kahler, the National ID Theft Coordinator for the IRS Criminal Investigation, John Krebs, attorney with the FTC Division of Privacy and Identity Protection, and Larry Gray, NATP Government Relations Liaison and national speaker.

Visit the NATP website to access the webinar.

