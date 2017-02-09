Comdata, a leading provider of corporate payment solutions, today announced the launch of Expense Track, its automated, cloud-based expense management tool. Designed specifically for use with the Comdata Corporate Card, Expense Track allows users to easily generate, submit and approve expense reports.

“It’s no secret that expense reporting can be a time-consuming task for organizations and their employees,” said Meitra Aycock, vice president of product management. “Employees spend hours organizing receipts, coding transactions and obtaining manual approvals, leaving room for fraud, errors and out of policy spending. Also, this inefficient process can cost employers as much as $26 per report. These challenges were the impetus for Comdata creating Expense Track.”

Expense Track provides a myriad of functionality that makes expense report creation and approvals less complex for managers and cardholders, including:

¥ Report creation and approval from mobile devices or tablets

¥ Mobile receipt capture, eliminating the need for paper receipts

¥ Automatic card transaction coding

¥ Management of all expense reports (Comdata cardholders and non-cardholders) in one easy-to-use tool

¥ Ability for program administrators to set limits and approval requirements for each cardholder

¥ Google Maps integration for accurate mileage calculations

¥ Automatic user profile updates when they are issued a new card number, attaching any previous transactions to the new card

¥ Expense reports can include both purchasing and T&E card transactions

“By coupling Expense Track with Comdata’s Corporate Card, organizations receive increased control, decreased fraud risk and an increased ability to manage travel costs. By automating this outdated process, program administrators and cardholders can spend their time on more strategic initiatives,” said Aycock.

To learn more about Expense Track or to book an interview, contact Josh Raymond at 615.376.8790 or email, jraymond(at)comdata(dot)com, or visit the website at http://www.comdata.com/expense-track.