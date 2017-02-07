Scriptel Corp “Sign and Save for Google is a great addition to our offerings and gives businesses, schools and other organizations that use or plan to use Google Docs or Google Sheets a way to include electronic signature capture as part of the workflow,” said...

Scriptel® Corporation (Scriptel), a long-time provider of electronic signature solutions and capacitive pen digitizing components, today announced the release of the Scriptel Sign and Save Add-on for Google. Beginning today, the new Add-on is available for free via the Add-ons menu in Google Docs and Google Sheets.

“Sign and Save for Google is a great addition to our offerings and gives businesses, schools and other organizations that use or plan to use Google Docs or Google Sheets a way to include electronic signature capture as part of the workflow,” said Steve Sedaker, Director of Strategic Marketing at Scriptel Corporation. “Google Docs and Google Sheets are widely used around the world as a cost-effective cloud-based office application suite with built in collaboration features but, until now, applying a signature still needed to happen outside the application. By using our signature pads in conjunction with Sign and Save for Google, users can eliminate the print, sign, and scan process in their operations completely to go 100% electronic making their document management processes more efficient.”

The Scriptel Sign and Save Add-on for Google enables users of Scriptel’s ScripTouch signature pads to capture electronic signatures directly within Google Docs and Google Sheets collaboration tools. The new Add-on will capture and place the electronic signature as in image into the documents of your choice. The signature position, line width, foreground color, background color, color type and size are all adjustable.

Google Docs and Google Sheets are free collaboration tools created by Google that include a rich set of office application features and also enable users to share documents easily and edit them online with other users in real-time, including chat and commenting. Compatible with Microsoft Word, Google Docs allows users to easily format text and paragraphs with smart editing and styling tools. Google Docs also provides a wide variety of templates, including report formats and pre-made documents, to assist users in streamlining their work while maintaining the highest level of quality. Compatible with Microsoft Excel, Google Sheets features built in formulas, pivot tables, conditional formatting options, and many colorful chart and graph options. Google Sheets also offers a variety of templates for users that include budgets, schedules, expense reports, invoices, purchase orders, and financial statements among others.

The Sign and Save Add-ons for Google join Scriptel’s extensive Sign and Save tools for simple, free signature capture. The growing list of Sign and Save tools include plugins for Adobe Acrobat Standard, Professional XI and DC; Adobe Reader XI and DC; Microsoft Excel 2007-2016; Microsoft Word 2007-2016; OpenOffice and LibreOffice Writer and Calc, and any TWAIN-compatible scanning application in Windows. Many of these plugins are available for Macs as well.

Users can try out this new feature for Google Docs and Google Sheets today by searching for ScripTouch or Scriptel in the “Get add-ons” option under the Add-ons menu in Google Docs or Google Sheets. If you don’ have a Scriptel signature pad, you can buy one from directly within the Google Add-ons by clicking on the Buy a Signature Pad button! If you have a Scriptel signature pad already, you can start signing in your Google Docs and Sheets today.

About Scriptel:

Based in Columbus, Ohio, Scriptel Corporation offers electronic signature capture pads and components based on its unique StaticCap™ capacitive pen digitizing technology together with software that integrates signature into cloud-based and locally-installed document workflow systems. After starting up more than 30 years ago as a specialist in digitizing and handwriting recognition technology, Scriptel has been focused on signature capture for the past 15 years with more than 3 million solutions deployed around the world. Our ScripTouch electronic signature pads and custom OEM components for the digital workflow and retail point-of-sale markets deliver high reliability with unrivalled support. Please visit us at scriptel.com.