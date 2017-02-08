BNC Scientific offers IoT connected Radiation Detection Area Monitor

BNC Scientific (San Rafael, CA) is rolling out a new line of nuclear area monitors with a rich feature set previously only available in consumer electronics. The new RadWall area monitors detect and alarm on nuclear radiation in real time. While there are several manufactures of radiation detection and isotope identification nuclear area monitors, the RadWall S300 is the first commercial system to offer IoT connectivity. This allows installation teams and system management to leverage universal protocols and widely available networking equipment. Existing IoT networks can be augmented to include many RadWall units, in addition to handheld isotope identifiers (RIIDs), PRDs or other detector solutions.

“To complement our handhelds, PRDs and backpacks, we are introducing some fixed monitoring solutions that provide accurate, real time data to a reachback location”, comments Allan Gonzalez, Detection Systems Product Manager. “Typical area monitor networks don’t need elaborate spectroscopy, so the lower cost and simplicity of a go-no go system makes sense”.

The consumer nature of the RadWall provides easy set up and management, but the detector system embedded is built for demanding industrial applications. The system uses a Silicon Photomulitiplier rather than PMT, which provides advantages in size, vibration sensitivity and response times. The detector material (YSO) is highly sensitive, meaning a very small change in radiation levels can be identified in real time and reported locally or to a network monitoring system. The backup battery ensures that in a power outage, the system will continue to monitor for nuclear radiation while alarming the management about the power outage. An optional siren is also available to provide instant audible alarming for applications like laundry monitoring or waste processing where a user may need to mitigate the alarm immediately. Applications like small medical offices can establish a network for as low as $2000.00. Larger applications like a waste processing facility can leverage existing network infrastructure and scalable detector modules, with full monitoring systems under $25,000.00.

For more information, or a video on setting up your own system, see http://www.bncscientific.com/products/item/radiation-portal-monitor/radwall-s.html

About BNC Scientific

BNC Scientific is a division of Berkeley Nucleonics, started in 2009, to provide a wider range of best-in-class products, services and training to the US technical community. BNC Scientific offers products from several leading manufacturers’ worldwide that offer unique capability and value to our customers. The company offers service, consulting and training on a full range of products which are often batched together to meet demanding customer applications. Our consultants carry DOE and DOD clearances and can support program development, ongoing training and alarm mitigation with 24/7 spectroscopic expertise.