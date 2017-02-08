Key Bridge Announces Start of TV Whitespace Certification in Canada

Key Bridge Wireless LLC of McLean, VA is pleased to announce the start of public testing and review of our TV Whitespace Spectrum Access System (SAS) in Canada. The public trial is being conducted from Monday, February 06, 2017 and will last approximately 30 days.

This trial is intended to facilitate public access, evaluation and testing of the Key Bridge Spectrum Access System to ensure that it 1) correctly identifies channels that are available for unlicensed radio transmitting devices that operate in the TV band (unlicensed TV band devices), 2) properly registers those facilities entitled to protection, and 3) protects authorized services and registered facilities.

"In 2013 we received TV white space certification from the U.S. government and never stopped innovating.” said Jesse Caulfield, Key Bridge CEO. “Today I am very excited to demonstrate spectrum sharing and administration services under Canadian jurisdiction. The Canadian SAS is built upon our second generation spectrum access platform which we will use to administer spectrum sharing in the 3.5 GHz band. We look forward to receiving public comment and feedback from the user community.”

Key Bridge welcomes all interested parties to participate in the trial by accessing the Key Bridge White Space Spectrum Access System test facility at: http://ca.keybridgewireless.com.

About Key Bridge

Key Bridge is a leading provider of government-certified spectrum administration services, registries and databases. Key Bridge develops and offers low-cost, very high-performance wireless spectrum coexistence technologies, products and services. We make spectrum sharing simple.

Key Bridge presently administers 439 MHz of spectrum below 4 GHz in the United States under designation, authorization or contract with the U.S. FCC and Department of Defense.

More information about Key Bridge can be found at http://www.keybridgewireless.com.

More information about TV Whitespace services in Canada can be found at http://www.ic.gc.ca.

Key Bridge Wireless LLC

Jesse Caulfield

press(at)keybridgeglobal(dot)com

(703) 542-4140