The call to develop an industry-wide standard has been heard, as more construction companies are flocking to echo their support to develop a data-based protocol for commercial and residential organizations.

After the initial announcement made in January, the Baseline to Build On initiative has continued to pick up steam. The movement, in which Constructech is teaming up with some of construction’s leading firms to establish a common data protocol, welcomes new additions to lend their voices toward this exciting endeavor. New members include several commercial contractors, residential designers, and development professionals overseeing some of the most creative solutions on the jobsite.

The IoT (Internet of Things) in construction is blossoming, but interoperability hurdles are holding adoption back. With a common data standard, the Baseline to Build On Initiative will work toward interoperability and building a common data solution. Implementing a new data-based standard will further serve to be beneficial from a business standpoint, enabling all companies to create more integrated and collaborative solutions among employees, partners, technology companies, and customers. This can range from wider access to markets, providing economies of scale, and encouraging innovation.

“I am delighted at the amazing level of response we’ve received thus far,” says Sam Lamonica, vice president/CIO, Rosendin Electric. “I’ve heard from a great number of my business colleagues commenting on the effort and in many cases signing up!”

These individuals will be participating in the Baseline to Build On event, being held on Thursday, February 23 in San Jose, Calif., at the Rosendin Electric corporate headquarters. This event, the first in a four-part series, serves to impact all aspects of construction, including architecture, engineering, fleets, machinery, contracting, as well as building materials and structural methods. With each event, attendees will gain a better understanding of how the IoT fits within their operations and how it will improve productivity, along with their bottom-line. All of this will culminate at Constuctech’s annual Technology Day event to be held in August.

“When Joeris talks about differentiation in the marketplace, we often put ourselves in the client’s shoes and ask, ‘so what?’ In other words, why should the client care about what we are offering? The answer to that, to some degree, lies in our ability to harness innovation. The best answers to our client’s problems are likely not in the same old places. Innovation needs to be deliberate, purposeful, valued—at the highest levels of an organization,” says Gary Joeris, CEO, Joeris General Contractors. “With that in mind, we seek opportunities to engage with companies that are of like mind and wanting to harness the energy of innovation. Joining Baseline to Build On and hosting the second meeting allows Joeris to accomplish this goal.”

The second Baseline to Build On session will be hosted by Joeris General Contractors in its San Antonio, Texas, headquarters, May 11.

“It’s exciting to see more companies participating in the initiative. In addition, we are thrilled to have companies like Joeris General Contractors and Rosendin Electric willing to host these very important meetings. It’s this kind of commitment that helps foster growth in the industry, all while achieving a united mission for a common standard,” says Peggy Smedley, editorial director, Constructech magazine and president of Specialty Publishing Media. “As we continue to expand the initiative to include a wider range of expertise and experiences, we will get a more accurate vision of how to shape the right standard.”

Joining the previously announced participants, new Baseline to Build On members include:

William Klorman, president, CEO, Klorman Construction

Andy Gajbhiye, director of construction technologies, Joeris General Contractors

Ryan Windmiller, owner, Windmiller Design Build

Tony Coronas, director of information technology, Roebbelen

Gregory Czarnik, vice president, construction systems, Duke Realty

Daniel Shirkey, sr. director of technology & operations improvement, Balfour Beatty

Hitesh Dewan, operations technology manager, XL Construction

Richard Evans, IT manager, SpawGlass

Raynald Morris, CIO, W. M. Jordan Co.

