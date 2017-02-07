Our family of companies will offer Midwestern homeowners unmatched quality products at affordable prices delivered with outstanding service. It is a truly unique combination that no other home services organization can match.

Doug Cook, Founder of Feldco’s parent company, announces the purchases of Danley's Garage World of Northbrook, IL and Early Times Home Solutions of Elmhurst, IL. Collectively, the three organizations have been serving homeowners in Chicagoland and the Midwest for over 125 years. Feldco, Danley's and Early Times will continue operating as stand-alone entities building on the strength of their established brands and expanding their respective workforces considerably.

Feldco has been delighting customers for more than 40 years offering factory-direct windows, siding and doors, at value prices delivered with down-home service. Feldco has been recognized by The Chicago Tribune as one of Chicago’s Top Places to Work six times over the past seven years. Additionally, Feldco has been named America's #1 Window and Door company by Window and Door Magazine twice in the last decade.

Founded in 1959, Danley’s has built more than 100,000 custom garages throughout Chicagoland making them the region's premier garage builder. “For over a half-century, Danley’s has employed a highly successful formula for serving its customers. We plan to continue providing the same superior level of custom quality and service to our customers,” said Greg Gibson, President, Danley’s Garage World.

Early Times Home Solutions, established in 1985, provides chimney cleaning, repair and other related services to home owners in the Chicago metropolitan area. “After celebrating our Thirtieth Anniversary recently, Early Times Home Solutions looks forward to building upon our commitment to keeping Chicagoland homes clean and safe,” said Jeff Bott, General Manager, Early Times Home Solutions.

For more information, visit the company websites at 4feldco.com, danleys.com or earlytimeshomesolutions.com.