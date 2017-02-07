Orbita's solutions power connected health applications such as rich videoconferencing Voice is the next digital frontier. IVCi and Orbita are bringing patient care to a new level by empowering providers, home caregivers, patients and family members with real-time video collaboration informed and enhanced by smart, connected devices.

Orbita, Inc., a leading provider of innovative software solutions for connected home healthcare, today announced a partnership with video collaboration solution provider, IVCi. The partnership will enable healthcare providers and home caregivers to easily connect home care, mobile health and voice health assistant applications with scalable and secure video collaboration services.

Note: Orbita will demonstrate their integration with IVCi at Booth #7281 in the Connected Healthcare Experience pavilion at HIMSS 2017 in Orlando, February 20-22.

Orbita is integrating its connected healthcare products with IVCi’s solutions to enable video collaboration around data and insights gathered from smart, connected devices such as digital blood pressure monitors, fitness wearables, and voice assistants like the Amazon Echo. The resulting rich video collaboration applications increase patient engagement and adherence, reduce remote care costs, reduce re-admissions, improve outcomes, and drive new revenue opportunities.

“IVCi and Orbita are bringing patient care to a new level by empowering providers, home caregivers, patients and family members with real-time video collaboration informed and enhanced by smart, connected devices,” said Chris Böttger, IVCI’s CTO. “We’re excited to bring the power of Orbita to standards-based platforms such as Cisco Spark and Cisco Contact Center; delivering cost-effective population health management solutions to organizations ranging from small medical practices to the largest providers.”

“Voice is the next digital frontier. Orbita’s ability to integrate intelligent voice recognition systems such as Amazon’s Alexa means we can also meet the needs of patients who cannot use mobile, tablet or PC devices,“ Böttger added.

The partnership will enable IVCi to resell Orbita’s products to customers and prospects in the healthcare industry. Future plans call for IVCi to leverage Orbita Voice Experience Manager for solutions in markets outside healthcare.

“We’re pleased to partner with IVCi to help telehealth-savvy organizations deliver exciting, new patient engagement and care management experiences designed to improve outcomes while reducing costs,” said Nathan Treloar, Orbita president & COO.

About Orbita

Orbita is a leading innovator of connected home healthcare solutions that dramatically increase patient engagement, optimize care coordination, improve outcomes and reduce costs. Orbita Cloud is the first purpose-built platform for easily creating, deploying and managing secure, connected healthcare applications that combine data from wearables and other connected devices into collaborative care experiences. Orbita Voice is a unique environment for non-technical users to easily create and manage intelligent voice assistants for healthcare based on Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and other voice platforms. http://www.orbitahealth.com

About IVCi

Boundaries removed. Teams connected. At IVCi, we make the world smaller and collaboration simpler. We bring people together—no matter where they are or what technology they use. Our certified experts design solutions that meet a customer’s exact needs. Since 1995, we’ve delivered Audio Visual Integration, Unified Communications, Video Conferencing, Voice and Cloud Services to thousands of companies. To learn more, visit http://www.ivci.com