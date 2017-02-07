It was so fun to create hands-on labs to coordinate with the lectures so that students can practice the amazing Windows 10 features for themselves.

CBT Nuggets announces the release of a new video training course, Microsoft Windows 10 70-698: Installing and Configuring Windows 10.

This intermediate-level, 72-video course with CBT Nuggets trainer Anthony Sequeira equips IT pros with the skills and knowledge needed to administer Microsoft's popular Windows 10 operating system. The training also prepares IT pros for the 70-698 certification exam. Sequeira's course features hands-on labs that correlate to specific videos, enabling learners to follow Sequeira while actively using the Windows operating system for an immersive learning experience.

"It was so fun to create hands-on labs to coordinate with the lectures so that students can practice the amazing Windows 10 features for themselves," Sequeira said. "By the time you read this, Windows 10 should have moved into first place as the most popular desktop operation system in the world, finally taking over the top spot from Windows 7. As a result, technicians must be ready to support this operation system."

