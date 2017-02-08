Microsoft Surface Hub Gets Stormboard Real-Time Whiteboard Capability.

"The #1 collaboration feature request coming from Surface Hub customers today is real-time whiteboarding across screens in disparate locations." stated Tim Bakke - Senior Product Marketing Manager at Microsoft.

Stormboard (https://stormboard.com/), a launch partner for the Microsoft Surface Hub, today released a major upgrade to enable the first and only real-time drawing capability between multiple Surface Hubs. Teams in the same room or remotely on their own devices can now draw together on the same shared whiteboard.

Stormboard users could always collaborate in real-time but the sketching component was limited to one user at one time. Today's release lets unlimited users in unlimited locations on any device draw together to help turn their ideas into action. Video: https://youtu.be/eYvCq-ArXCs

Because the Surface Hub pens have an identity (the only device on the market that does) Stormboard takes advantage many Surface Hub specific features including:



Full pen and touch support with the pen used for creation and drawing and your fingers used for navigation.

Multiple pen support with independent drawing tools for each pen. For example, this allows one user to draw with a thin blue line while the other is drawing a big red circle on the diagram on the same Surface Hub.

Users can erase individual items on the whiteboard by simply using the opposite end of the pen to erase.

Users can use the NFC reader on the Surface Hub to instantly log into their Stormboard account rather than typing their password in front of a room of people on an 84” touchscreen.

"The Microsoft Surface Hub is a powerful device for boardroom collaboration. Our customers tell us their favorite way to use Stormboard is on the Surface Hub." Stated Reg Cheramy, CEO of Stormboard. "The new multi-user whiteboarding lets visual thinkers easily capture their ideas in a real-time shared space instantly in the same room or around the world."

Additional features of this major upgrade available on all devices include:



Drawing between an unlimited number of devices, users and locations.

Easy to use due to the ultra-minimal interface.

Fully cross-platform - Works on any modern web browser, tablet or natively on the Microsoft Surface Hub.

Infinite whiteboard canvas so you never run out of space.

Multiple drawing tools including eraser, lines, arrows, circles, squares and polygons.

Sketching on images so you can draw on and markup a screenshot, architectural diagram or the latest prototype of your product.

Object selection and moving so you can move things around after they have been created.

Full zoom in and out and a dynamic view finder so you know where you are and can navigate the unlimited space.

Multiple whiteboards in a single collaborative session so you can keep your ideas organized.

Saved whiteboards so you can continue where you left off or archive for future reference.

Built-in undo to fix any mistakes you've made.

About Stormboard

Hundreds of thousands of users in 181 countries around the world including 1/2 of the Fortune 50, use Stormboard to collaborate and turn their ideas into action. Stormboard's multi-user sticky note whiteboard makes it easy for teams of people in the same room or distributed around the world to work together in real-time. Unlike screen sharing style collaboration, where one person is presenting and everyone else is watching (or more likely checking email or playing on their phone), with Stormboard, everyone is a live participant able to add sticky notes, comments and vote on ideas all in real-time. At the end of a meeting, rather than taking a blurry photo of a whiteboard to send to everyone, Stormboard intelligently exports all your ideas out to Microsoft Word, PowerPoint or Excel so you can easily share your work with your colleagues and make your projects happen.

