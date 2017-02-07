Invisible Fence Brand Announces ‘Project Breathe Week’ in Tennessee

Project Breathe mask on rescued puppy This state-wide donation in Tennessee will help us reach our long-term goal of equipping all fire departments across the United States and Canada with these important tools.

Invisible Fence Brand has declared “Project Breathe™ Week” across Tennessee Feb. 13-19, 2017. Throughout the week, Invisible Fence dealers and distributors will donate almost 200 life-saving pet oxygen masks to fire departments across the state through the Project Breathe Program. These donations will ensure first responders in the company’s home state are equipped with oxygen masks to use with pets during life-threatening hazards like house fires.

“Since Project Breathe began over ten years ago, we’ve provided over 13,500 pet oxygen masks to fire departments and other first responders around the country, saving more than 10,000 pets from fires and smoke inhalation,” said Ed Hoyt, Director of Invisible Fence Brand. “This state-wide donation in Tennessee will help us reach our long-term goal of equipping all fire departments across the United States and Canada with these important tools.”

It is estimated that more than 40,000 pets die each year in fires, most succumbing to smoke inhalation. The reality in most cases is that first responders lack the equipment to resuscitate and save these animals’ lives. As part of “Project Breathe Week” Invisible Fence is encouraging residents to contact their local fire departments to find out if they have these pet-saving kits, and, if not, ask them to put in a request.

“Our passion is keeping dogs and cats safe, but that goes beyond the yards of our customers. By providing these life-saving pet oxygen masks to first responders, we hope to reduce the number of preventable deaths, at a time when pets need help the most,” added Jeff DeRossette, Invisible Fence Brand Distributor, IFD, Inc.

Donation Schedule

Monday, Feb. 13:

Invisible Fence of Northeast Tennessee

Fire Departments: Bloomingdale & Blountville

Time: 9:30 AM

Location: Bloomingdale Fire Dept., 3017 N. John B. Dennis Highway, Kingsport, TN 37660

Tuesday, Feb. 14:

Invisible Fence of Memphis

Fire Departments: Covington & Munford

Time(s)/Locations: 10 AM – Covington; 101 Tennessee Ave., Covington, TN 38019

1 PM – Munford; 1397 Munford Ave., Munford, TN 38058

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Invisible Fence of Middle Tennessee

Fire Department:Brentwood

Time: 10 AM

Location: 1300 Sunset Road, Brentwood, TN 37027

Invisible Fence of Chattanooga

Fire Department: Signal Mountain

Time: 11 AM

Location: 1111 Ridgeway Ave., Signal Mountain, TN 37377

Thursday, Feb. 16

Invisible Fence of Middle Tennessee

Fire Department: Hendersonville

Time: 10 AM

Location: Volunteer Vet Clinic, 160 New Shackle Island Road, Hendersonville, TN 37075

Invisible Fence of Chattanooga

Fire Department: Cleveland

Time: 10:30 AM

Location: 555 S. Ocoee St., Cleveland, TN 37311

Invisible Fence of Tennessee Valley

Fire Department: Rural/Metro of East Tennessee (Station 10)

Time: 11 AM

Location: 9746 Parkside Drive, Knoxville, TN 37922

