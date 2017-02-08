Change x2 for Christie at ISE 2017

​ Christie Ultrascape – being previewed at ISE 2017, stand 1-H70

Christie, a leader in creating and sharing the world's best shared visual and audio experiences, will showcase the latest additions to its product portfolio at ISE 2017, branching out from its traditional single ‘arena’ concept used since 2010, to encompass two distinct stand locations.

In the 1H-70 stand, the company will showcase a portfolio that has become amongst the broadest in the industry for both performance and utilisation of ‘foundation’ technologies. This portfolio includes solutions demonstrating the company’s pursuit of purpose-built product development and best-fit system integration.

At the 1-M85 stand directly across from 1H-70, Christie will demonstrate its system integration “tool kits” for distributed content, big-screen and multi-screen applications. And the same stand will share Christie’s plans with the AV community for future product developments resulting from the utilisation of its foundation technologies.

As well as the portfolio showcased in 1H-70, an adjacent exhibit to Christie’s stand 1-M85 at the RAI will examine the space between the displayed image and its audience, showcasing some of Christie’s integration “tool kit” and exploring direct content engagement for a 1-to-many audience.

The exhibit presents three Christie product series currently in development, each taking a different approach to laser illumination. Christie’s product management team will be on hand to explain the systems, how they are being developed and why.

Christie Aspect flat panel portfolio offers three series of professional LCD panels; ‘Performance’, ‘Ultra’ and ‘Extreme’ scaling downwards in bezel size and upwards in performance. Christie panels are built for 24/7 use, range in size from 46” to 98” and from HD to UHD; to address applications from single touch-screen displays and video walls for multi-screen applications.

Models shown will be the Christie FHD552-X, FHD492-XV, FHD552-XV and the latest addition to Christie’s Extreme Series, the FHD553-XE-H with only a 1.7mm combined bezel, this high-brightness model punches out your content at 700 nits and incorporates advanced panel-matching and calibration software to quicken installation and maintenance of LCD video walls.

Projection systems

Christie will show models from its L Series, Captiva Series, GS Series, HS Series, Mirage Series and Boxer Series showing the breadth of performance Christie’s product portfolio captures; from 3,500 lumens to above 30,000 lumens and WXGA to native 4K (4096 x 2160) utilising LCD, 1DLP®, 3DLP foundation technologies for imaging and single lamp, multi-lamp, laser phosphor and RGB laser technologies for illumination in conjunction with proprietary Christie BoldColor Technology; and Christie TruLife™, the industry’s most powerful video processing electronics, capable of 1.2 Gpixels per second.

New for delegates to ISE 2017 will be Christie’s DHD599-GS and DHD850-GS, 1DLP laser phosphor projectors, the latter shown with Christie new’s ultra-short throw lens. While Christie’s multi-award winning Boxer 4K30 will feature in ‘TheSpace Between’ exhibit, using Christie’s new high bandwidth multi-input card with dedicated fiber input and Christie Link transmitter. Away from the show floor Christie’s commitment to 3DLP native 4K (over 8.6 million pixels - not some of the time, but ALL of the time) continues with the launch of the native 4K Christie Boxer 4K20 with over 20,000 lumens brightness.

Video wall systems

Christie MicroTiles® LED-illuminated modular and reconfigurable video cubes have been installed in product display plinths to draw attention and inform visitors of the benefits of Christie products. Christie’s use of LED technology extends to a preview of the forthcoming direct-view LED display series - Christie Ultrascape. Engineered and fulfilled by Christie and uses only the highest-quality components in adherence to Christie’s strict validation process to deliver full HD, 4K and 8K resolutions.

Christie Ultrascape – being previewed at ISE 2017, stand 1-H70

Christie Ultrascape has been developed by Christie to introduce the inherent advantages of direct-view LED (high brightness, low maintainance and cost of ownership) required for 24/7 mission critical applications and for those looking to use direct-view LED to address unconventional and creative video wall design with the greater reliability and mounting precision these applications demand. This will be demonstrated in Ultrascape’s 360-column installation at ISE 2017.

The Christie Velvet® Apex Series, 1.2mm to 1.6mm pixel pitch supporting UHD resolution, front access, redundant power supply and advanced monitoring capabilities will also be on show.

Integration - Show, Display & Content Management Systems

Launched at LDI last October, Christie Pandoras Box 6.0 media server and Widget Designer 6.0 lie at the heart of Christie’s ‘The Space Between’ exhibit on stand 1-H70 at ISE 2017. Christie Pandoras Box combines the latest rendering technology with intuitive media and show control. Among the many improvements of 6.0, like editable meshes & warps, UV map adjustments and live canvas masking; there are also major new features; the multi-user mode that allows operators to share the work-load of a project to complete different tasks like warping, encoding and timeline programming simultaneously.

Widget Designer has also been redesigned with an HTML5 user interface and native HTML support, including CSS styles. So animation and transitions are now available for all pages and widgets. Together, Christie Pandoras Box 6.0 and Widget Designer 6.0 allow show managers and integrators to build fully customizable control interfaces with a flexibility no other system on the market offers.

All Christie Pandoras Box Servers and Players are undergoing significant upgrades benefitting from faster processing power, more memory and expanded storage. Previewing at ISE 2017; Pandoras Box OCTO Server operators can use 8 outputs from a single machine at full-bandwidth without compromising performance.

A guided presentation of the “The Space Between exhibit” and how Christie’s Boxer Series, Pandoras Box 6.0 and Widget Designer 6.0 work together can be seen on the hour every hour from 11.00 to 17.00 on stand 1-H70 throughout ISE 2017.

Following its widely heralded launch at InfoComm 2016, Christie Mystique™ is coming to Europe for the first time. Mystique simplifies the process of creating spectacular large-scale visual experiences; its combination of software, hardware, and services delivers the full range of Christie's expertise and technology to support integrators in their various projection applications; whether simple flat-screen applications, through to projection mapping in sports venues, giant-screen dome theatres and even theme park dark ride attractions. Delegates will be able to see how Christie Mystique can eliminate time-consuming and complex manual alignment, simplify setup and dramatically reduce maintenance downtime for this type of application.

Finally, Christie will present its expansion to the Christie Phoenix® Series content distribution and management system, as part of a dual showcase with the Christie Phoenix EP (Embedded Processor) and Christie Spyder X20 - the latter being a versatile hardware-based video processor combined with the flexibility of a universal routing switcher.

Christie Phoenix EP is a compact, highly scalable solution for single or multiple panels that installs directly into compatible Christie displays - which also provide power - and connects directly to a network using CATx cable. One Phoenix EP processes networked sources and decodes and manages audiovisual and data sources on up to two Christie flat panels. Phoenix EP streamlines system designs, and eliminates requirements for AV extension and distribution equipment.

Spyder X20 offers a unique architecture that allows for a resolution and video format-independent environment. Its integrated source monitoring enables simultaneous, real-time, full frame rate monitoring of all inputs with a 20 megapixel bandwidth to blend, window, mix and scale any source format and then routes the signal to any destination device or combination of display devices - quickly and easily.

