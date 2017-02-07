The Civilian Corps of the U.S. Army Medical Command (MEDCOM) will be exhibiting at two upcoming healthcare conferences in Las Vegas, Nevada: February 16-18 at the 22nd Annual Psychopharmacology Update hosted at Bally’s (Booth #504) and March 13-16 at the Topics in Emergency Medicine Conference hosted at The Westin. During the two events, the Civilian Corps will be hosting two Focus Group Sessions (see below for further information).

At these two events, the Civilian Corps career consultants will be available to share information about current and future openings within the behavioral health and medical professional fields such as Psychiatrists; Psychologists; Physicians; Physician Assistants; Nurses; & Nurse Practitioners, to include other medical specialty positions. The U.S. Army Medicine Civilian Corps provides rewarding civilian career opportunities to those who serve their country.

To quote, Joseph Harrison Jr. Ph.D., Chief, Recruitment and Retention, Headquarters U.S. Army Medical Command, Civilian Human Resources Division, “By filling these positions with qualified civilian care providers and clinicians, the Civilian Corps can continue their enterprise-wide impact by providing the best quality of care to our uniformed service members, retired service members, their family members, and other eligible beneficiaries.”

Civilians make up approximately 60% of the total Army Medicine workforce. Civilian Corps employees are not subject to military requirements, such as enlistment or deployment. Civilian Corps employees receive excellent benefits, competitive salaries, and extensive health insurance coverage options, to include flexible work schedules.

The Civilian Corps has positions in more than 70 global locations. For more information, search for current job openings at our website: http://www.civilianmedicaljobs.com.

Focus Group Session Information

The Civilian Corps is seeking marketing and recruitment efforts feedback from behavioral health and medical professionals at each of the conferences. The Focus Group Session involves a one-hour working lunch meeting.

The first Focus Group Session is scheduled for Thursday, February 16th alongside the 22nd Annual Psychopharmacology Update. A Civilian Corps career consultant will be available at the conference registration site on Wednesday, February 15.

The second Focus Group Session is scheduled for Wednesday, March 15 alongside the Topics in Emergency Medicine Conference. Visit the Civilian Corps booth on Monday, March 13 or Tuesday, March 14 to register.

Focus Group Session participants will receive complimentary lunch (to be provided during the session) as well as a $75 Visa gift card as a Thank You for your time.

Contact: Colin Gerrity

colin(at)agencymabu(dot)com | (443) 330-5497