Logic Supply Named Partner of the Year by Neousys Technology

As our largest distribution arm in North America, Logic Supply serves as a critical resource for project customers requiring the full suite of integration, engineering, and delivery services.

Industrial and embedded computer specialist Logic Supply (http://www.logicsupply.com) is pleased to announce it has been named the 2016 Partner of the Year by Neousys Technology, a Taiwan-based manufacturer of rugged computers.

"We are proud to name Logic Supply as our 2016 Partner of the Year," said Roy Wang, Vice President of Neousys Technology. "As our largest distribution arm in North America, Logic Supply serves as a critical resource for project customers requiring the full suite of integration, engineering, and delivery services."

Logic Supply offers the Neousys product line from both its North American and European branches. Top sellers include the Neousys POC-200 and the Skylake powered Nuvo-5000. Many of Logic Supply's project customers utilize the in-vehicle features offered by Neousys, including onboard CAN bus, 8~35V DC input with ignition control, and -25C ~ 70C operating temperature ratings.

"We are honored to receive this award," said Roland Groeneveld, President of Logic Supply. "Neousys offers innovative, highly reliable systems ideal for the embedded verticals we serve. Just as important, their product quality and support is second to none. For customers requiring wide temperature, vibration-resistant PCs able to withstand even the most challenging environments, Neousys offers an excellent solution.”

About Logic Supply

A leading Industrial PC company, Logic Supply designs highly-configurable computers engineered for reliability. Their systems operate in the harshest environments and power innovation in the evolving Internet of Things. Fueled by a unique direct-to-customer business model that combines vertical integration, modular product design and a powerful online platform, Logic Supply offers computers “designed to last, built to order, and delivered in days.” Founded in 2003, the company has served over 60,000 customers. Logic Supply has offices in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. See why today’s technology companies Depend on Logic at http://www.logicsupply.com and on Twitter @LogicSupply.